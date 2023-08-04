New Zealand Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full results from the New Zealand Darts Masters, which took place in Hamilton from August 4-5.
The World Series of Darts tour continued at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena, where Gerwyn Price is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.
QUARTER-FINALS
ROUND ONE
Friday August 4
First Round
Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)
Saturday August 5
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
The NZ Darts Masters will be broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand and Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories. UK fans can watch live through PDCTV - subscription options include the PDCTV Summer Pass. Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 1900 BST on Friday and from 1700 BST on Saturday.