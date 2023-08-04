New Zealand Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The World Series of Darts tour continued at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena, where Gerwyn Price is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.

New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Jonny Tata v Rob Cross

(2) Michael Smith v Damon Heta

Haupai Puha v Nathan Aspinall

ROUND ONE

(1) Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock

Danny Noppert v Ben Robb

(4) Peter Wright v Jonny Tata

Rob Cross v Warren Parry

(2) Michael Smith v Darren Penhall

Damon Heta v Darren Herewini

(3) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Haupai Puha

Nathan Aspinall v Kayden Milne

New Zealand Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 4

First Round

Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Rob Cross 6-3 Warren Parry

Damon Heta 6-2 Darren Herewini

Haupai Puha 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Tata 6-3 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Kayden Milne

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Michael Smith 6-5 Darren Penhall

Danny Noppert 6-2 Ben Robb

Saturday August 5

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Jonny Tata v Rob Cross

Michael Smith v Damon Heta

Haupai Puha v Nathan Aspinall

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the New Zealand Darts Masters on TV?

The NZ Darts Masters will be broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand and Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories. UK fans can watch live through PDCTV - subscription options include the PDCTV Summer Pass. Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 1900 BST on Friday and from 1700 BST on Saturday.

Prize Fund

Winner £20,000

Runner-Up £10,000

Semi-Finalists £5,000

Quarter-Finalists £2,500

First Round Losers £1,250

New Zealand Darts Masters: Past Finals

