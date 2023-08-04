Sporting Life
Hamilton hosts the New Zealand Darts Masters (Picture: Stephen Barker/Photosport)
Hamilton hosts the New Zealand Darts Masters (Picture: Stephen Barker/Photosport)

New Zealand Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
19:40 · FRI August 04, 2023

The full results from the New Zealand Darts Masters, which took place in Hamilton from August 4-5.

The World Series of Darts tour continued at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena, where Gerwyn Price is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.

New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
  • Jonny Tata v Rob Cross
  • (2) Michael Smith v Damon Heta
  • Haupai Puha v Nathan Aspinall

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock
  • Danny Noppert v Ben Robb
  • (4) Peter Wright v Jonny Tata
  • Rob Cross v Warren Parry
  • (2) Michael Smith v Darren Penhall
  • Damon Heta v Darren Herewini
  • (3) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Haupai Puha
  • Nathan Aspinall v Kayden Milne

New Zealand Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 4
First Round
Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

  • Rob Cross 6-3 Warren Parry
  • Damon Heta 6-2 Darren Herewini
  • Haupai Puha 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Jonny Tata 6-3 Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Kayden Milne
  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Darren Penhall
  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Ben Robb

Saturday August 5
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
  • Jonny Tata v Rob Cross
  • Michael Smith v Damon Heta
  • Haupai Puha v Nathan Aspinall

Semi-finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

New Zealand Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the New Zealand Darts Masters on TV?

The NZ Darts Masters will be broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand and Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories. UK fans can watch live through PDCTV - subscription options include the PDCTV Summer Pass. Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 1900 BST on Friday and from 1700 BST on Saturday.

Prize Fund

  • Winner £20,000
  • Runner-Up £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £2,500
  • First Round Losers £1,250

New Zealand Darts Masters: Past Finals

