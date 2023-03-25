Earlier this month, the 38 trophies and plaques belonging to the now defunct British Darts Organisation were put up for auction in order to pay off creditors.

Gulliver was the most successful female player, lifting the women's trophy at Lakeside a record 10 times during her career from 2001 to 2016, and has recently been involved in the televised events on the World Senior Tour, featuring the likes of Phil Taylor and Adams.

The 53-year-old gave Wolfie a fantastic battle during their Champion of Champions quarter-final in Blackpool on Saturday before bowing out 10-7 - but she was kept on stage as presenter Helen Chamberlain.

Gulliver was subsequently presented with the Women's World Championship trophy, which has been bought by one of the tournament sponsors LP Metal Detecting during the auction.

It was a priceless moment that had Wolfie in tears!