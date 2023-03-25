Martin Adams defeated Trina Gulliver MBE at the Champion of Champions event but was soon in tears during a special trophy presentation for his fellow darting legend.
Earlier this month, the 38 trophies and plaques belonging to the now defunct British Darts Organisation were put up for auction in order to pay off creditors.
Gulliver was the most successful female player, lifting the women's trophy at Lakeside a record 10 times during her career from 2001 to 2016, and has recently been involved in the televised events on the World Senior Tour, featuring the likes of Phil Taylor and Adams.
The 53-year-old gave Wolfie a fantastic battle during their Champion of Champions quarter-final in Blackpool on Saturday before bowing out 10-7 - but she was kept on stage as presenter Helen Chamberlain.
Gulliver was subsequently presented with the Women's World Championship trophy, which has been bought by one of the tournament sponsors LP Metal Detecting during the auction.
It was a priceless moment that had Wolfie in tears!
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5
QUARTER-FINALS
Best of 19 legs
SUNDAY MARCH 26
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5
SEMI-FINALS
Best of 25 legs
FINAL
Best of 25 legs
The event will be streamed live and exclusive on free-to-air terrestrial TV on Channel 5.