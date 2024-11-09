Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs

Danny Noppert (10/11) v Cameron Menzies (4/5) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.57 - 96.38

: 96.57 - 96.38 180s per leg (2024) : 0.30 - 0.33

: 0.30 - 0.33 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 41.42% Cameron Menzies was one of my pre-tournament tips to win Group B and he certainly made an impressive start with a 5-2 victory over Martin Schindler, averaging almost 99. Danny Noppert overcame Beau Greaves by the same scoreline but his performance was more laboured and I feel Menzies, who recently won his maiden PDC title after reducing his hours at work, has more momentum behind him. Verdict: 3-5 Watch: Ranking the major winners in history

RANKING THE BEST DARTS PLAYERS OF ALL TIME!

Dave Chisnall (8/11) v Ross Smith (1/1) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.42 - 95.70

: 95.42 - 95.70 180s per leg (2024) : 0.34 - 0.37

: 0.34 - 0.37 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 38.66% The two highest ranked players in Group D are both in grave danger of early exits after suffering heavy defeats in their opening games and even the winner of this contest will still have plenty of work to do. Dave Chisnall was thrashed 5-0 by in-form Connor Scutt, who produced an average of 104.38, and although Ross Smith managed to nick a leg off European champion Ritchie Edhouse, his average 83 is another worrying sign that he's struggling to find his range. He didn't even hit a single 180. Nevertheless, with Chizzy struggling with his back, it won't take much improvement from Smith to make this close and he'll go into the acca with a handicap start. Going under 4.5 maximums in the match would ordinarily seem like quite a baffling suggestion given their seasonal 180 per leg rates but something isn't right for either player right now and I wouldn't be surprised to see an arduous affair. Verdict: 3-5

Josh Rock (10/11) v Wessel Nijman (4/5) (H) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.85 - 95.34

: 95.85 - 95.34 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.33

: 0.32 - 0.33 Checkout % (2024): 40.79% - 43.33% If you'd been told both these players would have averaged 106 in their opening matches, you'd expect them to have two points to their name. As it turned out, Wessel Nijman was pipped 5-4 by Stephen Bunting while Josh Rock was blown away by a dazzling display from Gian van Veen, who averaged 110. This is exactly why Group H was earmarked as the Group of Death before the tournament began and this will probably be another cracking tie with the loser wondering how many black cats he's driven over. I really can't call this one as far as the result is concerned but if it's close then we should see plenty of 180s given their seasonal maximum per leg rates and the form they're both in right now. Verdict: 3-5

Martin Schindler (4/11) v Beau Greaves (2/1) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.68 - 86.65

: 94.68 - 86.65 180s per leg (2024) : 0.29 - 0.25

: 0.29 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 41.23% - 37.38% Beau Greaves may have lost her opening match 5-2 against Danny Noppert but it could have been so much different had she not spurned three darts at a double to square it up at 3-3 in the sixth leg. The Women's World Matchplay champion finished up with a creditable average of 92 and if she's much more clinical than her checkout percentage of 22% in this encounter, then Martin Schindler could be in danger. The German spurned 10 of his 12 attempts at doubles in a 5-2 defeat to Cameron Menzies and considering he's often shown fragility on the big stage, the pro Greaves crowd won't help him out. Verdict: 4-5

Peter Wright (8/13) v Leonard Gates (6/5) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.36 - 87.33

: 92.36 - 87.33 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.18

: 0.23 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 37.34% - 36.93% Peter Wright's woeful season took another turn for the worse when he averaged just 85 in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Martin Lukeman, and I'm not anticipating him to bounce back against Leonard Gates. The CDC Continental Cup winner will also draw confidence from counterpart Stowe Buntz stunning Snakebite in last year's Grand Slam but he'll probably need to play a little better than he did against Rob Cross on Saturday. Gates averaged almost 88 despite spurning seven of his nine attempts at doubles so if he's more clinical then Wright is in trouble of another early exit. Verdict: 3-5 WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Ritchie Edhouse (8/13) v Connor Scutt (6/5) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.49 - 92.63

: 92.49 - 92.63 180s per leg (2024) : 0.27 - 0.28

: 0.27 - 0.28 Checkout % (2024): 39.35% - 37.38% You can pretty much ignore the seasonal averages from these two players because right now they're both on fire. Fresh from shocking the darting world as a 250/1 outsider to win the European Championship, Ritchie Edhouse flew out of the blocks at the Grand Slam with a 5-1 pummelling of Ross Smith in which he averaged 104 while Connor Scutt also equalled those numbers in a 5-0 thrashing of Dave Chisnall. Since the start of October, Scutt's all competition average of 96 – which includes 16 Players Championship matches and 15 on the Challenge Tour – puts him 13th in the world in this time frame so although his performance against Chizzy didn't surprise those who keep their finger on the pulse of non televised darts, it's encouraging to see him translate that form to the big stage. I sense a high quality game that could go either way but I'm giving the edge to Scutt. Verdict: 4-5

Rob Cross (4/9) v Martin Lukeman (13/8) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.96 - 93.65

: 95.96 - 93.65 180s per leg (2024) : 0.24 - 0.18

: 0.24 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 40.47% - 42.35% Martin Lukeman maintained his fine run of recent form by thrashing Peter Wright 5-0 with an average of 99 so even winning a few legs in defeat against Rob Cross will keep destiny in his own hands. Lukeman averaged well over 100 in all four of his Grand Slam qualifying matches last week and having beaten Danny Noppert and Gary Anderson at the UK Open earlier this year, he won't be fazed by facing another major winner on the big stage. All that said, Cross remains a fair favourite with greater scoring power so any Lukeman backers may opt to do so using the handicap. Verdict: 5-4

Stephen Bunting (4/6) v Gian van Veen (11/10) (H) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.72 - 94.27

: 96.72 - 94.27 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.25

: 0.32 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 41.21% - 41% Gian van Veen is another outsider on the afternoon card who needs to seriously be considered after producing that stunning 110 average to slay Josh Rock 5-2 on Saturday. Stephen Bunting, who is one of my outright tips for the title, had to be on top form to defy Wessel Nijman's 106 average in a 5-4 victory so I'm anticipating another high octane battle with plenty of 180s. Van Veen managed four last time out, with Bunting weighing in with three so backing six or more maximums at almost 2/1 is well worth a look. Verdict: 5-3

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs

Keane Barry v Lourence Ilagan (F) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 90.18 - 85.12

: 90.18 - 85.12 180s per leg (2024) : 0.18 - 0.17

: 0.18 - 0.17 Checkout % (2024): 37.98% - 38.07% Keane Barry may well have been obliterated by Luke Littler in just six minutes on Saturday night but hardly anyone would have been able to live with that performance. Littler averaged 112.16 and didn't allow Barry a single dart at a double so he'll relieved to face a much lesser - albeit entertaining - opponent in his next match. Lourence Ilagan is one of the weakest players in the field and could only manage an 83 average during a 5-1 defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh in which he missed 12 of his 13 attempts at doubles. Given the leg difference issues, Barry doesn't just want to win this - he wants to win it well and give himself a strong chance against Van den Bergh in the final game on Tuesday night so I'm expecting a one-sided affair here. Verdict: 5-2

Ryan Joyce (1/5) v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (10/3) (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 93.78 - 82.40

: 93.78 - 82.40 180s per leg (2024) : 0.22 - 0.21

: 0.22 - 0.21 Checkout % (2024): 43.67% - 32.37% Ryan Joyce did well to win a leg in his first match when you consider Gary Anderson's average of 113.2 was the sixth highest in Grand Slam history while Noa-Lynn van Leuven didn't manage any despite a 'C Game' performance from Michael van Gerwen. Joyce knows a resounding victory is essential to give himself a fighting chance of qualifying for the knockout stages while van Leuven's realistic target will be getting a few legs on the board. However, I don't think that will be many. Verdict: 5-2

Mickey Mansell (8/13) v Rowby-John Rodriguez (6/5) (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.33 - 87.59

: 92.33 - 87.59 180s per leg (2024) : 0.19 - 0.19

: 0.19 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 39.07% - 37.98% As everyone expected to happen, Mickey Mansell and Rowby-John Rodriguez are playing each other on day two. As nobody expected to happen, they are playing each other as the day one winners. Rowby-John Rodriguez produced a dazzling 141 checkout to finish off defending champion Luke Humphries 5-3 in a seismic shock while Mickey Mansell had to average almost 101 to defy James Wade's 103. Mansell has been waiting a long time to qualify for his first Grand Slam at the age of 51 and he knows this is a golden opportunity to make the most of it, especially with the daunting challenge of Luke Humphries to come. However, I just wonder if that will cause a more tense performance from him, whereas Rodriguez could well be more relaxed knowing that the toughest match is behind him with a W. Verdict: 3-5

Mike De Decker (2/5) v Mensur Suljovic (7/4) (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.01 - 90.21

: 95.01 - 90.21 180s per leg (2024) : 0.36 - 0.18

: 0.36 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 38.95% - 37.5% Mike De Decker is a player on a rise having enjoyed an unforgettable breakthrough season while Mensur Suljovic's decline over the past two years has reached the point where he's in grave danger of losing his PDC Tour Card for the first time in his career. However, there were some surprising shoots of hope during his 5-2 defeat to Michael Smith as he averaged almost 99 and threw three 180s, so it wouldn't surprise me if we see more of this 'last chance saloon' style performance against De Decker, who looked nervy on his doubles against Jermaine Wattimena. He still managed a 99 average so he's certainly a fair favourite against Suljovic, but the Austrian on the handicap will go into my acca. Verdict: 4-5

Luke Humphries (4/11) v James Wade (2/1) (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.4 - 94.83

: 98.4 - 94.83 180s per leg (2024) : 0.33 - 0.23

: 0.33 - 0.23 Checkout % (2024): 41.6% - 42.49% As everyone expected to happen, Luke Humphries and James Wade are playing each other on day two. As nobody expected to happen, they are playing each other as the day one losers. It means we're highly likely to see the demise of at least one former Grand Slam champion from this group and you'd have to say that will probably be the Machine. Humphries tends to deliver under pressure and he's got plenty of that applied now after he missed seven of his 10 attempts at a double in what was meant to be his easiest group match against Rowby-John Rodriguez. It's very rare for him to play poorly in two successive matches these days and I do use the word 'poorly' in relative terms because he still averaged almost 98. Wade averaged 103 but was also wasteful on his doubles, missing 10 of his 13 in an unexpected loss to Mickey Mansell who played well above his usual standard. The Machine won't be short of backers at odds of 2/1 but I firmly believe Humphries will come through. Verdict: 5-3

Michael Smith (8/13) v Jermaine Wattimena (6/5) (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.27 - 95.20

: 95.27 - 95.20 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.25

: 0.32 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 37.91% - 39.55% Michael Smith looked a man on a mission against Mensur Suljovic as he seeks to remind everyone that he's definitely still a major contender despite a relatively quiet season by his own high standards. Bully Boy, who I've tipped for the title, averaged almost 100, hit three 180s and was also pretty clinical on his doubles (45%) during a 5-2 victory that he celebrated with vigour and you can expect him to come out all guns blazing once again. Jermaine Wattimena has been playing the darts of his life in recent weeks and as Wayne Mardle pointed out in his analysis of his victory over Mike de Decker, he seems to have found a more steady speed rather than his reckless pace off the past. That said, I'm still not convinced by Wattimena's overall consistency yet plus the speed and fluidity of Smith's game may well draw him into his old habits. Smith is a more prolific 180 hitter so I'll also work this into my selection. Verdict: 5-3

Michael van Gerwen (5/6) v Gary Anderson (5/6) (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.28 - 99.42

: 97.28 - 99.42 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.41

: 0.28 - 0.41 Checkout % (2024): 40.84% - 40.83% Gary Anderson has never failed to get out of the groups in all 16 of his previous Grand Slam appearances, which is a remarkable achievement when you consider how dangerous the short format can be. However, these days it's the short format in which the Flying Scotsman produces his most explosive standards and we saw another example of this against Ryan Joyce when his average of 113.2 was the sixth highest in Grand Slam history. The resounding 5-1 scoreline means he already has almost one foot in the knockout stages because, without being disrespectful to Noa-Lynn van Leuven, he should end the campaign with a minimum of four points and a very healthy legs difference, irrespective of what happens against Michael van Gerwen. Anderson destroyed MVG in the recent European championship and I'd side with him to get the job done again tonight. Verdict: 5-3