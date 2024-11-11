Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Tuesday night with the conclusion of Groups E to H so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs

Jermaine Wattimena (4/11) v Mensur Suljovic (2/1) (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.01 - 90.21

: 95.01 - 90.21 180s per leg (2024) : 0.25 - 0.18

: 0.25 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 39.55% - 37.5% Darts was ridiculously tough to predict when the bigger names generally had it all their own way, so it becomes an absolute nightmare when more and more journeyman players like Jermaine Wattimena who couldn't really cut it on the TV stage into forces to be reckoned with. The Machine Gun, who recently defied odds of 250/1 to reach the European Championship final, shot down Mike De Decker and Michael Smith surprisingly comfortably as an underdog to qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare and now everyone will be expecting him to do the same to a declining Mensur Suljovic.

The standings heading into the final games in Group E

The Austrian averaged almost 100 in defeat against Smith which reminded us there is some life in him yet before dropping right down to 78 against De Decker. It's tempting to throw Wattimena in an acca but with absolutely nothing on the line, I'm just wary this match potentially has spoiler vibes. Verdict: 5-3

Michael Smith (4/5) v Mike De Decker (10/11) (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.27 - 95.20

: 95.27 - 95.20 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.36

: 0.32 - 0.36 Checkout % (2024): 37.91% - 38.95% Michael Smith has got himself into all sorts of bother after losing to Jermaine Wattimena but at least the scale of the surprisingly heavy 5-1 scoreline doesn't harm his chances given that legs difference isn't a factor now. This is simply a winner-takes-all showdown where he'll need to use every ounce of his experience and talent to get himself over the line against a player who has grown in stature and confidence over the past month. Although he was one of my pre-tournament tips to go all the way, the manner of how he fell apart against Wattimena - averaging in the low 90s and missing seven out of eight doubles - is a genuine worry. De Decker averaged almost 100 in his defeat to Wattimena and didn't to be anywhere near his A-game to see off Mensur Suljovic, so this promises to be closely-fought cracker that may just go to the player with most recent belief. Verdict: 4-5

Luke Littler (1/16) v Lourence Ilagan (7/1) (F) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.49 - 85.12

: 98.49 - 85.12 180s per leg (2024) : 0.39 - 0.17

: 0.39 - 0.17 Checkout % (2024): 40.65% - 38.07% It speaks volumes that Luke Littler's 5-1 demolition of Dimitri Van den Bergh with a 107 average felt rather uneventful and predictable, especially after it came a day after he thrashed Keane Barry 5-0 in six minutes with a 112 average!

The standings heading into the final games in Group F

A similar level of performance and Lourence Ilagan will struggle to win a leg even if he plays above himself like he did in a 5-3 defeat to Barry when averaging 96.6. The only thing that puts me off backing a 5-0 scoreline is that anyone can have a poor leg and Littler is probably due one at some point! Verdict: 5-1

Dimitri Van den Bergh (8/13) v Keane Barry (6/5) (F) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.57 - 90.18

: 92.57 - 90.18 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.18

: 0.28 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 37.98% - 35.27% Dimitri Van den Bergh is in the midst of an alarming slump in form to the point that since the start of October he's averaged in the 80s - or less - in 12 of his last 15 matches, including during a 5-1 win over rank outsider Lourence Ilagan in his opening game. Although he lifted his levels to 93 against Luke Littler, that was more due to the point he was only allowed one dart at a double, which he hit, so that highlights how his scoring phase was well of the pace. Keane Barry is playing to his general standard so at least he doesn't have that 'I'm going backwards' feeling that Van den Bergh might get under pressure and that's why I'm opting for the young Irishman. Verdict: 3-5

Gary Anderson (1/9) v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (5/1) (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 99.42 - 82.40

: 99.42 - 82.40 180s per leg (2024) : 0.41 - 0.21

: 0.41 - 0.21 Checkout % (2024): 40.83% - 32.37% Gary Anderson's unbelievable record of getting through the group stages in all of his Grand Slam of Darts appearances remains in tact after two wins in a row that showcased his explosive danger in short formats. After a blistering 113.2 average against Ryan Joyce on Saturday, the Flying Scotsman pipped his old rival Michael van Gerwen 5-4 with an average of 105 - which was no mean feat considering he started so slowly.

The standings heading into the final games in Group G

He won't want to hang around long tonight so I'm expecting another confidence maintaining victory against a Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who has nothing but pride to play for and has only been offering 80s averages so far. She only managed three legs last time out due to Ryan Joyce's strangely nervy performance but we won't see any of that from Anderson, who I feel is a great bet to achieve the match treble. Although throwing in the high checkout is always a risk, if he wins the vast majority of legs as I expect him too, then it becomes a lot more likely. Verdict: 5-0

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Ryan Joyce (7/4) (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.28 - 93.78

: 97.28 - 93.78 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.22

: 0.28 - 0.22 Checkout % (2024): 40.84% - 43.67% Michael van Gerwen is not a favourite I'd want to get behind tonight after two very mediocre performances leaves him in a very fragile position. His 96 average was more than enough to see off Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-0 while an effort of 90 nearly robbed Gary Anderson in a 5-4 defeat, so anything along similar lines could well be punished by Ryan Joyce. Sure, the affable Geordie hasn't lived up to his Relentless nickname in his opening two games but if he gets his usually clinical doubling together then it could be a very uncomfortable night for MVG, even in victory. Verdict: 5-4

Stephen Bunting (4/5) v Josh Rock (10/11) (H) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.72 - 95.85

: 96.72 - 95.85 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.32

: 0.32 - 0.32 Checkout % (2024): 41.21% - 40.79%

The standings heading into the final games in Group H

Verdict: Will appear here...