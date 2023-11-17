Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The first two quarter-finals at the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts take place tonight so check out Chris Hammer’s match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
James Wade will probably feel a little disrespected being the marginal underdog to beat a player who is featuring in his first major quarter-final - as well as the fact their performances in Wolverhampton have been pretty similar so far.
This is the Machine's 61st televised quarter-final since his first in 2006 and he's won 40 of them - including at the recent European Championship when he went on to reach the final.
He spoke very bullishly returning to the world's top 10 during his post-match interview against Chris Dobey and it underlines his determination to stay at the top of the sport despite his seemingly love-hate relationship with it.
However, this could well be the biggest week in Josh Rock's young career despite a fairly quiet season compared to this time 12 months ago. That said his seasonal average of 96 puts him in the higher echelons of the rankings and his confidence is clearly building due to this run of comfortable wins on one of the biggest stages in darts.
He averaged 97 during a highly impressive 10-5 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski and I sense he'll raise the bar even higher against Wade and continue his best-ever run.
He is generally a significantly more prolific 180 hitter than Wade and their maximum per leg rates in Wolverhampton are pretty similar to what they've been producing all season. Over a long format he should fire in more and bring in the first half of my suggested 'win and hit most 180s' double alongside Humphries.
Wade is no slouch, however, and should be able to manage at least six if we see a fairly close match while they do both tend to be strong on the 100+ finishes on tour, even though they've only produced one each so far this week.
Verdict: 13-16
If Gary Anderson is to fulfil a career dream and win the Grand Slam of Darts this year then he'll have to take out another player of the season in Luke Humphries.
Fresh from disposing of Gerwyn Price relatively comfortably in a match that lived up to the billing in terms of quality and high averages, he now faces the World Grand Prix champion in a repeat of their group stage clash which Humphries won 5-1.
The only criticism that could be made about the Flying Scotsman's fabulous season - and it's quite a big criticism to be fair - is that he's failed to produce his floor form in the big TV majors and longer formats.
Anderson's 105 average over 16 legs against Price was a real throwback to his heyday when that kind of performance was eagerly expected by his army of fans - but can he do it in a best-of-31 showdown against someone in such great form with youth, energy and confidence also in his locker?
It'll be fascinating to find out and the crowd will be bouncing if he can pull it off.
Humphries, who is still gradually building up his fanbase during this early stage of a blossoming career, will have to accept having a small portion of crowd on his side due to Anderson's popularity but that didn't stop him putting the legend to the sword during the group stages.
He averaged over 100 in all of his matches so far including a second-round best of 105.42 in a 10-7 victory over Ryan Searle while his 180 per leg rate is on fire right now.
I backed him to win the title in my pre-tournament preview and there really isn't anything worrying me right now - not even an in-form Anderson.
If we can see at least 26 legs then the way these two are playing then a lot of 180s is almost a guarantee. Neither have been prolific on the 100+ checkouts so far in this tournament but in high octane, lengthy clashes like this, we can expect this to change.
Verdict: 12-16