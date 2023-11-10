Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2023 Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Grand Slam of Darts: Saturday November 11 Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets

Damon Heta (4/6) v Ricardo Pietreczko (11/10) (H) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 94.55 - 93.96

: 94.55 - 93.96 180s per leg (2023) : 0.28 – 0.20

: 0.28 – 0.20 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 38.66% - 43.01%

: 38.66% - 43.01% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 13.24% - 14.09%

: 13.24% - 14.09% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 24.53% - 17.09 % Ricardo Pietreczko has enjoyed a career-breakthrough in recent months and qualified via the European Tour and his seasonal average isn't much less than Damon Heta, who isn't firing at his usual best. Scoreline prediction: 3-5 Andrew Gilding (4/6) v Brendan Dolan (11/10) (F) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 93.66 - 92.60

: 93.66 - 92.60 180s per leg (2023) : 0.18 – 0.16

: 0.18 – 0.16 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 38.85% - 39.78 %

: 38.85% - 39.78 % 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 16.25% - 9.70%

: 16.25% - 9.70% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 16.79% - 14.17% I've gone for Brendan Dolan to qualify from this group in my pre-tournament preview so this is obviously a key game he has to win - and I think he'll do just that. There's very little between the pair for the season but Dolan has been marginally better during these autumn months. Scoreline prediction: 3-5 Ryan Searle (1/1) v Gian van Veen (5/6) (D) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 95.14 - 96.51

: 95.14 - 96.51 180s per leg (2023) : 0.26 – 0.31

: 0.26 – 0.31 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 34.74% - 41.95%

: 34.74% - 41.95% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.88% - 11.08%

: 11.88% - 11.08% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 24.07% - 25.58% Gian van Veen is my pick to win this group so ultimately he'll need to win this match. He's enjoyed a fantastic season and his run to the European Championship semi-finals will give him plenty of belief on the TV stage. Scoreline prediction: 2-5 Chris Dobey (9/10) v Josh Rock (1/1) (B) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 96.12 - 96.26

: 96.12 - 96.26 180s per leg (2023) : 0.31 – 0.27

: 0.31 – 0.27 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 38.99% - 38.60%

: 38.99% - 38.60% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 12.65% - 12.54%

: 12.65% - 12.54% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.81% - 23.70% I've backed Josh Rock to top this tough group and his opening clash with Chris Dobey will be key to that outcome given how similarly they've performed this season. I'm going for the Northern Irishman at even money although there won't be much in it at all. Scoreline prediction: 4-5 Danny Noppert (2/9) v Haruki Muramatsu (7/2) (F) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 94.43 - 87.30

: 94.43 - 87.30 180s per leg (2023) : 0.25 – 0.08

: 0.25 – 0.08 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 41.03% - N/A

: 41.03% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.48% - 8.44%

: 11.48% - 8.44% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.56% - N/A Danny Noppert qualifyied for the event at the 11th hour but he should breeze through this encounter against the Asian Championship qualifier who has precious little experience at the highest level. Scoreline prediction: 5-1 Nathan Aspinall (1/6) v Beau Greaves (5/1) (H) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 95.94 - 85.58

: 95.94 - 85.58 180s per leg (2023) : 0.31 - 0.24

: 0.31 - 0.24 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 37.67% - N/A

: 37.67% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.40% - 8.58%

: 11.40% - 8.58% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.00% - N/A Beau Greaves will be relishing this opportunity against the PDC's elite - especially because she won't be competing at the World Championship - and she really could push Nathan Aspinall close. The World Matchplay champion hasn't been performing too well since his Blackpool heroics and since the start of September his average of 92 doesn't put him much higher than 50th in the PDC ranks. Greaves can produce fireworks and must deliver close to her best to pull off a huge upset here - and I think she's got a great chance of covering the handicap at the very least. Scoreline prediction: 3-5 Jonny Clayton (4/11) v Berry van Peer (2/1) (B) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 96.17 - 89.55

: 96.17 - 89.55 180s per leg (2023) : 0.21 - 0.18

: 0.21 - 0.18 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 42.69% - N/A

: 42.69% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 15.88% - 11.90%

: 15.88% - 11.90% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 15.92% - N/A Jonny Clayton has endured a tough few months and isn't producing the kind of darts we saw him earlier in the campaign but he'll have more than enough to see off Challenge Tour qualifier Berry van Peer. Scoreline prediction: 5-2 Gerwyn Price (1/6) v Nathan Rafferty (5/1) (D) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 98.77 - 89.81

: 98.77 - 89.81 180s per leg (2023) : 0.33 - 0.17

: 0.33 - 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 41.20% - 42.86%

: 41.20% - 42.86% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 12.83 % - 10.31%

: 12.83 % - 10.31% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 38.46% - 5.97% Gerwyn Price is hot favourite to get off to a winning start and should probably boss all areas of the match. Scoreline prediction: 5-1