Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day eight predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The quarter-finals at the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts conclude tonight so check out Chris Hammer’s match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
1pt Bunting to win, hit most 180s and the highest checkout at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt Bunting (-6.5) to beat Buntz at 2/1 (bet365)
1pt five or more 100+ checkouts in Cross v Heta at 7/4 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
Stephen Bunting is a very warm favourite to reach the Grand Slam semi-finals but you can make a case for him being even hotter as he seeks revenge against American underdog Stowe Buntz.
The pair met on day two in Wolverhampton, with Buntz's shock victory effectively thwarting my 4/1 tip for Bunting to top the group that included Peter Wright and Dave Chisnall.
The Bullet came into this tournament off the back of a superb couple of months form a performance level point of view and while he hasn't quite produced those kind of 100+ averages in Wolverhampton, you'd expect him to raise his game with such a huge opportunity in front of him.
Buntz did manage a 102 average in a 5-1 thumping of Peter Wright but dipped below 90 in his next three games and that's his usual level. Even if he hits a purple patch - there's no evidence to suggest he can do it in such a long format match on such a big stage.
He made up for his lack of 180 firepower in the group stages with clinical finishing and high checkouts but was fortunate to catch Andrew Gilding on such a wasteful night. Not to take anything away from him, but Gilding missed 19 of his 26 attempts at doubles.
Bunting is hitting 0.50 180s per leg this week and although that's much higher than his seasonal rate (0.29) he'll have too much firepower tonight while he's also been prolific with 100+ checkouts.
It's always a danger to do the Match Treble due to the fact any player can hurl in a big one but it should be a one-sided affair and that gives Bunting a much greater chance of ending up with the highest.
Scoreline Prediction: 8-16
Rob Cross is in the world's top five for averages in 2023 and he's maintained that momentum over the autumn, so it's no surprise to see him bubbling away nicely at the Grand Slam.
Voltage is almost averaging 100 for the tournament so far and that's in no small part down to his ruthless finishing which is pushing 50% over 43 legs of darts.
It's actually more impressive that he's up at that level across four matches - regardless of the format length - because we all know how some days it just clicks and other days it doesn't.
Cross managed 50% in a superb match against Nathan Aspinall in which both players averaged almost 104 while he also threw seven 180s in those 18 legs which shows how dangerous he can be on a hot day.
Damon Heta's success so far - including his upset victory over Michael van Gerwen in the last round - has also been down to his deadly form on the outer ring, managing 55% in that 10-7 win and 47% for the tournament.
He only managed one 100+ checkout but that took his tally for the tournament to six and although that's pretty insane for just 22 legs won, his seasonal rate of ton plus finishers per leg won (13.24%) is almost as impressive as Cross' very healthy 13.44%.
I'll focus on these high finishes in this match and take 7/4 on there being five or more.
Scoreline Prediction: 12-16