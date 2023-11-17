Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day eight predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Stowe Buntz (3/1) v Stephen Bunting (2/9)

TOURNAMENT STATS (2023 season stats in brackets. Checkout % is stage events only)

12.5% - 17.39% (13.82% - 10.98%) Match Treble % in 2023 (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout): N/A - 26.85%

Stephen Bunting is a very warm favourite to reach the Grand Slam semi-finals but you can make a case for him being even hotter as he seeks revenge against American underdog Stowe Buntz.

The pair met on day two in Wolverhampton, with Buntz's shock victory effectively thwarting my 4/1 tip for Bunting to top the group that included Peter Wright and Dave Chisnall.

The Bullet came into this tournament off the back of a superb couple of months form a performance level point of view and while he hasn't quite produced those kind of 100+ averages in Wolverhampton, you'd expect him to raise his game with such a huge opportunity in front of him.

Buntz did manage a 102 average in a 5-1 thumping of Peter Wright but dipped below 90 in his next three games and that's his usual level. Even if he hits a purple patch - there's no evidence to suggest he can do it in such a long format match on such a big stage.

He made up for his lack of 180 firepower in the group stages with clinical finishing and high checkouts but was fortunate to catch Andrew Gilding on such a wasteful night. Not to take anything away from him, but Gilding missed 19 of his 26 attempts at doubles.

Bunting is hitting 0.50 180s per leg this week and although that's much higher than his seasonal rate (0.29) he'll have too much firepower tonight while he's also been prolific with 100+ checkouts.

It's always a danger to do the Match Treble due to the fact any player can hurl in a big one but it should be a one-sided affair and that gives Bunting a much greater chance of ending up with the highest.

Scoreline Prediction: 8-16