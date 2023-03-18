Fallon Sherrock became the first female player to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event when she produced a perfect leg in the Winmau Challenge on Saturday.
Already the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and first to reach the last 16 of a major, Sherrock added another historic achievement to her list against Marco Verhofstad.
Sherrock's nine-darter, which came courtesy of 180-180-141, took her into a 3-0 lead and she eventually went on to win 5-3 to advance to the second round of the Winmau Challenge Tour Event Nine.
