Already the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and first to reach the last 16 of a major, Sherrock added another historic achievement to her list against Marco Verhofstad.

Sherrock's nine-darter, which came courtesy of 180-180-141, took her into a 3-0 lead and she eventually went on to win 5-3 to advance to the second round of the Winmau Challenge Tour Event Nine.

More to follow