The opening day of the year's second European Tour event saw 16 first-round ties take place across two sessions on Friday, with Van Barneveld among the stand-out performers at the Ostermann Arena.

The Dutch veteran ran out a 6-3 winner in a high-quality tie against Sebesta, who averaged over 98 and converted all three of his attempts at double, which included a 121 finish in the penultimate leg.

“Filip played really well. He did his country proud tonight,” said Van Barneveld, who averaged 98 and boasted a 50% checkout success rate. "I needed to produce almost my best game to beat him but I’m happy with the win and I can't wait for tomorrow."

The five-time world champion will now take on reigning champion Van Gerwen on Saturday evening, and he is relishing the chance to renew his rivalry with his former World Cup partner.

“Me and Michael have played each other so many times and I cannot wait to play him,” added Van Barneveld, the winner of the inaugural European Darts Open in 2012.

“Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld – it’s an A-game. It’s like Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, it’s like Ajax v Feyernood, Manchester United v Liverpool.”