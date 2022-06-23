The full draw, schedule and results from the Dutch Darts Masters, which takes place in Amsterdam from June 24-25.
The year's third PDC World Series of Darts event will be held at the Ziggo Dome on June 24-25, as eight of the PDC's elite stars face off against the top eight Dutch players on the PDC Order of Merit.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, prize money and history.
Dutch Darts Masters draw & bracket
- (1) Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
- Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (4) James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven
- (2) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp
- Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
- Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort
Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule and results
Friday June 24 (1800 BST)
First round (best of 11 legs)
- Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena
- Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven
- James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort
- Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp
- Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
- Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Saturday June 25 (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)
- Smith/Kleermaker v Wright/Van Duijvenbode
- Wade/De Zwaan v Sherrock/Kuivenhoven
- Van den Bergh/Meulenkamp v Clayton/Wattimena
- Van Gerwen/Noppert v Price/Van der Voort
Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)
Final (best of 15 legs)
Dutch Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Masters on TV?
The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £20,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £5,000
- Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
- Last 16: £1,250