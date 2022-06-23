Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC)

Dutch Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
13:17 · THU June 23, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the Dutch Darts Masters, which takes place in Amsterdam from June 24-25.

The year's third PDC World Series of Darts event will be held at the Ziggo Dome on June 24-25, as eight of the PDC's elite stars face off against the top eight Dutch players on the PDC Order of Merit.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Masters draw & bracket

  • (1) Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
  • Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (4) James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven
  • (2) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp
  • Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
  • Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 24 (1800 BST)
First round (best of 11 legs)

  • Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena
  • Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven
  • James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort
  • Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp
  • Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
  • Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Saturday June 25 (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

  • Smith/Kleermaker v Wright/Van Duijvenbode
  • Wade/De Zwaan v Sherrock/Kuivenhoven
  • Van den Bergh/Meulenkamp v Clayton/Wattimena
  • Van Gerwen/Noppert v Price/Van der Voort

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

  • TBC

Final (best of 15 legs)

  • TBC

Dutch Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • Last 16: £1,250
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....