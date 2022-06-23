The year's third PDC World Series of Darts event will be held at the Ziggo Dome on June 24-25, as eight of the PDC's elite stars face off against the top eight Dutch players on the PDC Order of Merit.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Masters draw & bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker

Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(4) James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven

(2) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp

Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 24 (1800 BST)

First round (best of 11 legs)

Jonny Clayton v Jermaine Wattimena

Fallon Sherrock v Maik Kuivenhoven

James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Gerwyn Price v Vincent van der Voort

Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ron Meulenkamp

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Peter Wright v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Saturday June 25 (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Smith/Kleermaker v Wright/Van Duijvenbode

Wade/De Zwaan v Sherrock/Kuivenhoven

Van den Bergh/Meulenkamp v Clayton/Wattimena

Van Gerwen/Noppert v Price/Van der Voort

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

TBC

Final (best of 15 legs)

TBC

Dutch Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Prize Fund