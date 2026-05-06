Darts results: Wessel Nijman wins his fifth Players Championship title of the season

Nijman thrashed Max Hopp 8-1 in the showpiece to scoop the £15,000 top prize for a fifth time in just 12 appearances on the circuit, becoming the first player to win five Players Championship titles in one year since Michael van Gerwen in 2016.

The Dutchman punished Hopp busting 61 to lead 1-0, before taking an 88 checkout to double his advantage.

The 25-year-old then won another four legs straight to lead 6-0, including an 84 outshot on the bullseye and whopping 140 checkout in legs five and six respectively, averaging north of 110 two legs from victory.

Although Hopp broke in the seventh leg, it proved a mere consolation for the German, as Nijman broke back before sealing the title with a 15-dart hold.

“It’s always good to hold your best game for the final, professed Nijman, who produced his best performance of the day against Hopp with a 104.62 average.

“I’m just happy with the way I’m playing. I played well today, especially in the later stages of the tournament.

“I’m feeling pretty confident in these floor events, and I hope I can play like this on the floor for many more years.

“I don’t really care about records, I care more about the form that I’m playing right now. It’s always good to have those kinds of records in your bag, but it doesn’t give you much more than the form you’re in.

“I just want to be in the top 16 and make as many steps as close to number one as possible by the end of the year.”

The Dutchman kicked off the event with comfortable wins over Daniel Klose and Jurjen van der Velde, followed by a 6-3 win over Niall Culleton to reach the last 16.

The 25-year-old faced his closest match of the day against Joe Cullen at this stage, triumphing 6-4 with a stellar 102 average - the first of four consecutive ton-plus averages before clinching the title.

Nijman then thumped Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 with a 102.98 average, before breezing past Danny Noppert 7-2 to reach a remarkable sixth final on the floor this year in just 12 attempts.

Hopp, on the other hand, entered the top ten of the 2026 Players Championship rankings after making his first final since 2019.

Following a walkover against Christian Kist, who was forced to withdraw mid-match through injury, the former World Youth Champion claimed a brace of 6-4 wins at the expense of Lewis Pride and then Damon Heta.

The 29-year-old kept his opponents at arm’s length throughout the day, defeating former World Champion Rob Cross 6-2 and Joe Hunt 6-3 to reach the last four.

There, Hopp dispatched an in-form Tom Bissell 7-3 to set-up a winner-takes-all clash against Nijman, but was denied his first title on the circuit since 2018 in emphatic fashion.

Bissell, meanwhile, took the scalps of number two seed Chris Dobey and Austrian stalwart Mensur Suljovic to reach his second Players Championship semi-final of the year.

Noppert reached the last four in impressive style, including two 6-2 victories with ton-plus averages over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the last 16 and then Richard Veenstra in the quarter-finals.

Veenstra struck perfection during his run to the quarter-final, taking out a nine-dart leg against Leon Weber in round two.

Heta’s 110.78 average against Jim Long proved the best performance of the day, while Cullen produced a 108.34 average in his 6-1 hammering of Adam Lipscombe in round three.

2026 Players Championship 14 Results

Last 16

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Joe Cullen

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 James Hurrell

Danny Noppert 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Richard Veenstra 6-1 Oliver Mitchell

Tom Bissell 6-1 Lukas Wenig

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Joe Hunt 6-1 Keane Barry

Max Hopp 6-2 Rob Cross

Quarter-Finals

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Tom Bissell 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Max Hopp 6-3 Joe Hunt

Semi-Finals

Wessel Nijman 7-2 Danny Noppert

Max Hopp 7-3 Tom Bissell

Final

Wessel Nijman 8-1 Max Hopp

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