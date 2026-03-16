Darts results: Wessel Nijman wins European Darts Open with string of spectacular displays

Following a comprehensive 6-2 success against Mike De Decker on Saturday, Nijman kicked off Sunday’s play with a sensational 6-1 demolition of Gian van Veen, averaging 112.87 in the process.

The Dutchman survived a major scare in his opening round tie against Cristo Reyes on Friday, before registering five consecutive ton-plus averages in a merciless march to the title.

Nijman came of age on a memorable weekend in Goettingen, dispatching a trio of Premier League stars to scoop the £35,000 top prize and catapult himself into the world’s top 20.

NIJMAN CLAIMS MAIDEN EURO TOUR TITLE 🥇 It's Wesselmania in Goettingen 🤩 Wessel Nijman takes out a majestic 150 checkout to seal an 8-3 win over Gerwyn Price and scoop the Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy with remarkable aplomb 🏆 #ET2 pic.twitter.com/yR5TROxpv1

That marked Nijman’s highest average on the big stage, and he maintained his sparkling form to demolish Josh Rock 6-2 in the quarter-finals, averaging 106 and wiring double 12 for a nine-darter.

The 25-year-old was similarly imperious in the semi-finals, averaging 110.41 and pinning 64% of his attempts at double in his 7-1 thrashing of compatriot Niels Zonneveld.

This set up a fascinating showdown against Price, who was bidding to follow in Michael van Gerwen’s footsteps by becoming the second player to win ten European Tour titles.

However, the Welshman was blown away by a ruthless Nijman, who delivered a doubling masterclass to power to an emphatic 8-3 victory in Sunday’s showpiece.

The talented youngster converted clinical 116, 64 and 86 checkouts to race into a 3-0 lead, before producing consecutive 97 and 145 combinations to stretch his advantage to 6-1.

Nijman then defied a 14-dart hold from Price to move to the brink of victory with a sublime 11-darter, before rounding off a breakthrough victory with a magical 150 finish culminating on double 18.

“I think there are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” admitted Nijman, who averaged 100.8 and hit 73% of his double attempts to triumph.

“I felt so great all day long. I think you saw when I played Gian, Josh and Niels, I played so well.

“I thought to myself: ‘This could be the day you win a title’, and I’m so happy I did.”

Nijman has been one of the sport’s most prolific winners on the Players Championship circuit over the last 18 months, but he’s yet to transfer that success to the televised arena.

However, the Dutchman is hoping his exploits at the Lokhalle can provide a springboard for silverware on the sport’s biggest stages, as evidenced by Luke Humphries’ trajectory over recent years.

“Since I stopped working, I’m feeling so confident,” Nijman continued.

“I’m practising more and more now; I’ve never put this many hours in on the board.

“I didn’t need to prove anything to myself. I needed to prove to other people that I can play like this on the big stage.

“I’m doing it now in a European Tour event and I hope I can do it in the biggest major events, so I can show the world that I’m capable of winning any event there is.

“The main goal was to get into the top 16 and be a seeded player in major tournaments, and I think this is a big step towards that.”

Despite missing out on the top prize in Goettingen, Price defeated Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Damon Heta on Finals Day to advance to his third ranking final of 2026.

Having averaged 106.7 in dispatching Joe Cullen on Saturday, the former World Champion survived a match dart in edging past Noppert in a compelling last 16 tussle.

The Welshman then ran out a 6-3 winner against Van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals, before halting a spirited fightback from a resurgent Heta to prevail 7-5 in the semi-finals.

"It's been a long day. I ran out of gas in the end," conceded Price, who was full of praise for Nijman.

"I didn't play my best in the final, but take nothing away from Wessel, he was fantastic.

"Every time I play against Wessel, he plays brilliantly against me. He's been brilliant all year, he played fantastic darts today, but I will get my own back one day!"

Australian number one Heta overcame Darius Labanauskas, Kevin Doets and home favourite Niko Springer across the weekend, ending a winless run on the European Tour stage that stretched back to August.

Elsewhere, Zonneveld’s run to a second European Tour semi-final featured a hat-trick of victories over his fellow countrymen, headlined by a magnificent 6-2 win against Michael van Gerwen.

The left-hander also denied Jermaine Wattimena and Richard Veenstra on Finals Day, averaging 98 in both matches, while pinning 75% of his attempts at double against Wattimena.

Veenstra – featuring in his maiden European Tour quarter-final – was joined in the last eight by Van Duijvenbode, Rock and German star Springer, who claimed the scalps of Stephen Bunting and Ross Smith on home soil.

European Darts Trophy Results

Round One

Darius Labanauskas 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Kevin Doets 6-0 Jonas Masalin

Ricky Evans 6-0 Florian Preis

Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Keane Barry

Paul Krohne 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Florian Hempel

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Shane McGuirk

Lukas Wenig 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Luke Woodhouse 6-0 Dragutin Horvat

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Joe Cullen 6-3 Wojciech Brulinski

Niko Springer 6-5 Kai Gotthardt

Mensur Suljovic 6-2 William O'Connor

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Cristo Reyes

Round Two

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Damon Heta 6-3 Darius Labanauskas

Danny Noppert 6-1 Ricky Evans

Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Rob Cross

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Mike De Decker

Chris Dobey 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

Ryan Searle 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Josh Rock 6-4 Paul Krohne

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Joe Cullen

Richard Veenstra 6-4 Martin Schindler

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Gian van Veen 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Niko Springer 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Kevin Doets 6-4 Cam Crabtree

Round Three

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Ryan Searle

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Josh Rock 6-5 Chris Dobey

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Gian van Veen

Niko Springer 6-5 Ross Smith

Damon Heta 6-3 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Danny Noppert

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Mensur Suljovic

Quarter-Finals

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-5 Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Semi-Finals

Wessel Nijman 7-1 Niels Zonneveld

Gerwyn Price 7-5 Damon Heta

Final

Wessel Nijman 8-3 Gerwyn Price

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