Darts results: Wessel Nijman wins European Darts Open with string of spectacular displays

Wessel Nijman produced one of the greatest campaigns in European Tour history to celebrate a landmark first big stage title at the Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy on Sunday.
Nijman came of age on a memorable weekend in Goettingen, dispatching a trio of Premier League stars to scoop the £35,000 top prize and catapult himself into the world’s top 20.
The Dutchman survived a major scare in his opening round tie against Cristo Reyes on Friday, before registering five consecutive ton-plus averages in a merciless march to the title.
Following a comprehensive 6-2 success against Mike De Decker on Saturday, Nijman kicked off Sunday’s play with a sensational 6-1 demolition of Gian van Veen, averaging 112.87 in the process.
That marked Nijman’s highest average on the big stage, and he maintained his sparkling form to demolish Josh Rock 6-2 in the quarter-finals, averaging 106 and wiring double 12 for a nine-darter.
The 25-year-old was similarly imperious in the semi-finals, averaging 110.41 and pinning 64% of his attempts at double in his 7-1 thrashing of compatriot Niels Zonneveld.
This set up a fascinating showdown against Price, who was bidding to follow in Michael van Gerwen’s footsteps by becoming the second player to win ten European Tour titles.
However, the Welshman was blown away by a ruthless Nijman, who delivered a doubling masterclass to power to an emphatic 8-3 victory in Sunday’s showpiece.
The talented youngster converted clinical 116, 64 and 86 checkouts to race into a 3-0 lead, before producing consecutive 97 and 145 combinations to stretch his advantage to 6-1.
Nijman then defied a 14-dart hold from Price to move to the brink of victory with a sublime 11-darter, before rounding off a breakthrough victory with a magical 150 finish culminating on double 18.
“I think there are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” admitted Nijman, who averaged 100.8 and hit 73% of his double attempts to triumph.
“I felt so great all day long. I think you saw when I played Gian, Josh and Niels, I played so well.
“I thought to myself: ‘This could be the day you win a title’, and I’m so happy I did.”
Nijman has been one of the sport’s most prolific winners on the Players Championship circuit over the last 18 months, but he’s yet to transfer that success to the televised arena.
However, the Dutchman is hoping his exploits at the Lokhalle can provide a springboard for silverware on the sport’s biggest stages, as evidenced by Luke Humphries’ trajectory over recent years.
“Since I stopped working, I’m feeling so confident,” Nijman continued.
“I’m practising more and more now; I’ve never put this many hours in on the board.
“I didn’t need to prove anything to myself. I needed to prove to other people that I can play like this on the big stage.
“I’m doing it now in a European Tour event and I hope I can do it in the biggest major events, so I can show the world that I’m capable of winning any event there is.
“The main goal was to get into the top 16 and be a seeded player in major tournaments, and I think this is a big step towards that.”
Despite missing out on the top prize in Goettingen, Price defeated Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Damon Heta on Finals Day to advance to his third ranking final of 2026.
Having averaged 106.7 in dispatching Joe Cullen on Saturday, the former World Champion survived a match dart in edging past Noppert in a compelling last 16 tussle.
The Welshman then ran out a 6-3 winner against Van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals, before halting a spirited fightback from a resurgent Heta to prevail 7-5 in the semi-finals.
"It's been a long day. I ran out of gas in the end," conceded Price, who was full of praise for Nijman.
"I didn't play my best in the final, but take nothing away from Wessel, he was fantastic.
"Every time I play against Wessel, he plays brilliantly against me. He's been brilliant all year, he played fantastic darts today, but I will get my own back one day!"
Australian number one Heta overcame Darius Labanauskas, Kevin Doets and home favourite Niko Springer across the weekend, ending a winless run on the European Tour stage that stretched back to August.
Elsewhere, Zonneveld’s run to a second European Tour semi-final featured a hat-trick of victories over his fellow countrymen, headlined by a magnificent 6-2 win against Michael van Gerwen.
The left-hander also denied Jermaine Wattimena and Richard Veenstra on Finals Day, averaging 98 in both matches, while pinning 75% of his attempts at double against Wattimena.
Veenstra – featuring in his maiden European Tour quarter-final – was joined in the last eight by Van Duijvenbode, Rock and German star Springer, who claimed the scalps of Stephen Bunting and Ross Smith on home soil.
European Darts Trophy Results
Round One
- Darius Labanauskas 6-3 Andrew Gilding
- Kevin Doets 6-0 Jonas Masalin
- Ricky Evans 6-0 Florian Preis
- Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Keane Barry
- Paul Krohne 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Richard Veenstra 6-3 Florian Hempel
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Shane McGuirk
- Lukas Wenig 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Dave Chisnall 6-5 Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Luke Woodhouse 6-0 Dragutin Horvat
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
- Joe Cullen 6-3 Wojciech Brulinski
- Niko Springer 6-5 Kai Gotthardt
- Mensur Suljovic 6-2 William O'Connor
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Cristo Reyes
Round Two
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Lukas Wenig
- Damon Heta 6-3 Darius Labanauskas
- Danny Noppert 6-1 Ricky Evans
- Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Rob Cross
- Wessel Nijman 6-2 Mike De Decker
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Ryan Searle 6-3 Daryl Gurney
- Josh Rock 6-4 Paul Krohne
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Joe Cullen
- Richard Veenstra 6-4 Martin Schindler
- Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
- Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Niko Springer 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Kevin Doets 6-4 Cam Crabtree
Round Three
- Richard Veenstra 6-3 Ryan Searle
- Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
- Josh Rock 6-5 Chris Dobey
- Wessel Nijman 6-1 Gian van Veen
- Niko Springer 6-5 Ross Smith
- Damon Heta 6-3 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Danny Noppert
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Mensur Suljovic
Quarter-Finals
- Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Richard Veenstra
- Wessel Nijman 6-2 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-5 Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Semi-Finals
- Wessel Nijman 7-1 Niels Zonneveld
- Gerwyn Price 7-5 Damon Heta
Final
- Wessel Nijman 8-3 Gerwyn Price
Darts: Related content
- 2026 Premier League Season
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds