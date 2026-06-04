Darts results: Ross Smith wins his 10th PDC ranking title

Smith averaged 107.01 and pinned 73% of his attempts at double to defeat William O’Connor 8-5 in Wednesday’s showpiece in Milton Keynes, as he continued his terrific start to 2026.

The 37-year-old also prevailed in Players Championship Five back in February, before celebrating his maiden European Tour title with a memorable triumph at last month’s International Darts Open.

The former European Champion subsequently added to his growing haul at Arena MK, averaging 99.34 across his seven matches to catapult himself up to second on the ProTour rankings.

“I’m buzzing to be fair,” declared Smith, who has won three titles in a calendar year for the first time in his PDC career.

“Willie is a fantastic player and an absolute gentleman. He smashed me yesterday with a 108 average, so that was almost payback there!

“I never would have thought I’d get to double figures [in PDC titles], so I’m really happy.

“We’re in June now and I’ve already won three titles and been runner-up in another European Tour event, so I’m having a great year.

“For me it’s just about staying in that top 16 and pushing towards the higher end of it. You’ve got to give yourself goals and keep pushing, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Following a resounding opening round win against Cor Dekker, Smith whitewashed Dominik Gruellich before dispatching Ian White 6-1, averaging 101 and 108 in those respective ties.

Smith then registered another ton-topping average in a 6-2 thumping of Cristo Reyes, before overcoming Andy Boulton by the same scoreline in advancing to the semi-finals.

However, he was then forced to survive three match darts in a remarkable last four tie against Henry Coates, who fought back brilliantly from 6-3 down during his breakthrough campaign.

This set up a decisive clash against O’Connor, who ran out a 6-2 winner when the pair met in the last 16 of Tuesday’s Players Championship 19.

Smith kicked off proceedings with an 11-dart break of throw, and while O’Connor replied with back-to-back legs, the Englishman won the next three in 14, 15 and 13 darts to surge 4-2 ahead.

O’Connor refused to relent, but Smith was proving infallible on his own throw, holding with legs of 12, 11 and 13 darts to lead 7-5, before converting a clinical two-dart 84 finish to take the title.

Despite missing out on a first PDC title for seven years, O’Connor acquitted himself superbly at Arena MK, defeating a host of big names in pocketing the £10,000 runner-up prize.

The Irishman eased past Viktor Tingstrom and Shane McGuirk earlier in the day, although his most notable display saw him whitewash Martin Schindler with an average north of 103.

O’Connor then defied a ton-plus average from top seed Wessel Nijman to book his place in the quarter-finals, which he backed up with victories against Dave Chisnall and Richard Veenstra.

Veenstra’s run to the last four featured deciding-leg wins against Jermaine Wattimena and Callan Rydz, while he also accounted for Poland’s premier player Krzysztof Ratajski in the quarter-finals.

Coates, meanwhile, was arguably the star of the show in Milton Keynes, dumping out Andrew Gilding, Ricardo Pietreczko, Danny Noppert and Joe Cullen in reaching the semi-finals.

The 19-year-old – who received a late call-up courtesy of his Challenge Tour ranking – underlined his credentials against a series of established names to secure the biggest payday of his PDC career.

Elsewhere, Tuesday’s runner-up Jonny Clayton was a surprise opening round casualty, with Gian van Veen, Damon Heta and Kevin Doets also succumbing at the same stage of the tournament.

2026 Players Championship 20 results

Last 16

William O'Connor 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Rob Owen

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Mervyn King

Richard Veenstra 6-5 Callan Rydz

Ross Smith 6-2 Cristo Reyes

Andy Boulton 6-4 Mickey Mansell

Joe Cullen 6-4 Chris Dobey

Henry Coates 6-2 Danny Noppert

Quarter-Finals

William O'Connor 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Ross Smith 6-2 Andy Boulton

Henry Coates 6-5 Joe Cullen

Semi-Finals

William O'Connor 7-2 Richard Veenstra

Ross Smith 7-6 Henry Coates

Final

Ross Smith 8-5 William O’Connor

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