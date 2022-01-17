Veteran Scot Montgomery and emerging Dutchman were two of six players to win Tour Cards for the first time on the penultimate day of the Final Stage.

Montgomery, a former Lakeside quarter-finalist, defeated Jamie Clark 6-2 in the final of the UK event, while Peters ran out a 6-4 victor over Mario Vandenbogaerde in the European event.

Montgomery and Peters both began the day with 0 points on the respective Orders of Merit before going unbeaten on Day Three.

Beaten finalist Clark becomes the first player to earn a place on the PDC ProTour in 2022-23, with his performances in Milton Keynes seeing him accrue 10 points on the Order of Merit.

In Niedernhausen, experienced Belgian Vandenbogaerde and Dutch duo Jules van Dongen and Kevin Doets are guaranteed Tour Cards with eight points each.

