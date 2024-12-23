Darts results: Ricky Evans edges Dave Chisnall while Rob Cross also bows out as record number of seeds crash out at the PDC World Championship

It came on yet another dramatic night at the Ally Pally, where Rob Cross would later became the 14th seeded player to fall before the Christmas break - a new record.

A hundred points ahead with the darts, Evans appeared set to boss the leg but Chisnall clawed his way back and had a look at 170 for an unlikely win, but when only the first treble landed, it was over to Rapid Ricky.

While he composed himself to take out double one with his last dart, Chisnall was slowly away in the deciding leg as Evans threw first and opened with a two-treble 137.

Sixth seed Chisnall thought he'd won the penultimate leg of the match when hitting double 16 for a 131 finish but had needed tops for 139, just the latest twist in a game full of them.

Only three 100+ averages so far and Luke Littler is the only player to have managed one in the 2nd round. Last year there were 6 by now and 4 in the 2nd rd. But there's no stats for entertainment, stories and drama, which are the only things we really care about at the darts. pic.twitter.com/JUJa26QUPK

Evans hit single 12, double 20 with the minimum of fuss as another big name fell by the wayside, Chisnall having won the legs battle but lost the war, the pre-match bullseye throw ultimately providing decisive.

EVANS WINS ONE OF THE GREAT SECOND ROUND TIES!!! 🙌 It's an absolute epic in the penultimate game before Christmas, as Ricky Evans holds his nerve to beat Dave Chisnall in a sudden death leg. Ridiculous darts 👏 📺 https://t.co/ItCofNEHJs #WCDarts pic.twitter.com/7M4h3yU46B

"I played a world-class darts player there," said Evans. "It's nice to say I've won a game and played well. Normally it's poo! I can say poo...

"Look at this, man! I don't understand it, why are (the fans) cheering me on? It just shows, what am I doing the other 11 months of the year? I'm like a Scott Williams prodigy - us gingers, we're always good on stage.

"I don't even get this treatment in my own household! Thank you very, very much, you've made a very fat guy very happy!

"Merry Christmas, you weirdos!"

Chizzy's exit meant there had now been a record-equalling number of seeded players to crash out at the second-round stage since the tournament was expanded to 96 players in the 2019 edition.

But in the last match before the Christmas break, Cross became the 14th as his lost 3-1 against his practice partner Scott Williams.

Voltage was fifth seed but only marginal favourite for victory due to a poor run of form in recent months and neither player were able to light up the Ally Pally with their standard as they both averaged around the 88 mark.

Cross did hit six of the 10 maximums in the match and crashed home a pair of 100+ checkouts but was unable to punish his opponent for missing 26 of his 37 missed darts at doubles.

Earlier in the evening, there was another upset as Ricardo Pietreczko denied Gian van Veen, the young star who still awaits his first victory on the Alexandra Palace stage.

Pietreczko won the match with his finishing, hitting 10 of 18 doubles versus just four from 17 for van Veen, who many felt was a potential title contender prior to this surprise defeat.

Daryl Gurney fought hard to beat Florian Hempel from 1-0 and 2-1 down in a match every bit as tight as those which went the full distance. Both players hit five maximums, both won 10 legs from 22 darts at double, but only one could win and Gurney narrowly scraped through.

Clayton wins battle to sudden death

Jonny Clayton won a sudden-death leg in the deciding set to edge past Mickey Mansell and book his place in the third round of the PDC World Championship after an epic contest at Alexandra Palace.

Mansell, who impressed on his run to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, had claimed the opening set against the darts as Clayton was made to pay for missed doubles.

The Welshman, though, stormed back to swiftly level as he rattled off six straight legs – including a 100 checkout with a tops-tops finish – to turn the match around.

Despite plenty of wayward throwing, Northern Irishman Mansell dug in during the fourth set and capitalised on some low scoring from Clayton to level things up at 2-2.

Mansell then landed successive monster finishes of 136 and 154 to seemingly leave seventh seed Clayton on the brink of a shock early exit.

The Ferret, though, held with a 70 checkout before a clinical 114 finish sent the decider on.