The pair faced each other at the Lakeside in 1995 and were back sharing a stage in Minehead, where Burnett raced clear at 7-3 but looked to have missed the boat when Wright levelled at 8-8.

With the throw in his favour, Wright was back as an odds-on favourite to avoid an upset, but a sloppy 17th leg saw Burnett break, meaning he would throw for the match.

A slow start again looked set to be costly for Burnett, but Wright missed two days at double 12 and in stepped the Welshman, taking out 88 in two perfect darts to ensure he's in the hat for Sunday.

As big as 400/1 pre-tournament, he's not the only longshot to advance after Adam Gawlas, quoted at the same price with some firms on Thursday, secured a 10-3 win against William O'Connor.

And there's potential for a big-priced winner for Sporting Life followers, too, after 100/1 tip Martin Schindler got the better of Jonny Clayton, winning 10-8 to move within one more victory of an each-way payout.