Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Gary Anderson makes the list of 'bad losers'
Gary Anderson lost on Friday

Darts results: Raymond van Barneveld and Gary Anderson out of Dutch Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
07:53 · SAT April 29, 2023

Raymond van Barneveld and Gary Anderson suffered defeats on the opening day of the Dutch Darts Championship in Leeuwarden on Friday.

Competing on home soil, van Barneveld went down 6-3 to Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh, while Gary Anderson suffered a shock 6-2 loss to Czech youngster Roman Benecky on his first European Tour appearance in almost seven years.

Dutch legend van Barneveld was unable to delight the partisan crowd at WTC Leeuwarden, as Van den Bergh posted a sublime 105.62 average to advance to round two.

"This win means a lot to me against one of the best players in the world," said Van den Bergh, who will take on Ryan Searle in Saturday's second round.

"He is the man who brought darts to life in the Netherlands, I have so much respect for him and I watched him play since I was a kid.

"To play him here isn't easy; the 'Barney Army' were fantastic as always but I had a job to do tonight and I'm glad I did it."

Meanwhile, a disappointing display from Anderson saw him average just 87.66 as Benecky took full advantage to set up a second round meeting with Martin Schindler.

Smith stars on opening day

The opening day of the year's sixth European Tour event saw 16 first round ties played across two sessions, with the winners progressing to face one of the 16 seeded players in Saturday’s second round.

A ruthless display from European champion Ross Smith saw him post a ton-plus average in whitewashing Jermaine Wattimena on home soil.

Berry van Peer was the sole Dutch winner on the opening day, as he overcame Alan Soutar 6-2 in an impressive display.

Steve Beaton came through a high-quality affair with Kim Huybrechts, closing out a 6-4 victory to set up a clash against fourth seed Damon Heta.

Last weekend's European Tour semi-finalist Daryl Gurney continued his resurgence as he averaged 101 and landed three ton-plus finishes in dispatching Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2.

A clinical display from Gabriel Clemens saw the German number one edge out Gian van Veen in a last-leg decider to set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen in round two.

Recent Players Championship event winner Krzysztof Ratajski defeated Andy Boulton 6-4 to set up a meeting with Peter Wright, while Irish youngster Dylan Slevin whitewashed Marcel Hausotter 6-0 to record his first European Tour win.

Former champion Ian White ran out a 6-2 winner against Arron Monk, while Stephen Bunting whitewashed Adam Smith-Neale to move through to a second round clash against Joe Cullen.

Dutch Darts Championship results & schedule

Friday April 28
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Graham Hall 6-0 Adam Gawlas
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Andy Boulton
  • Berry van Peer 6-2 Alan Soutar
  • Madars Razma 6-3 John O'Shea
  • Keane Barry 6-2 Marko Kantele
  • Jim Williams 6-1 George Killington
  • Martin Lukeman 6-3 Martijn Dragt
  • Dylan Slevin 6-0 Marcel Hausotter

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Ian White 6-2 Arron Monk
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • Roman Benecky 6-2 Gary Anderson
  • Stephen Bunting 6-0 Adam Smith-Neale
  • Daryl Gurney 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Steve Beaton 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
  • Ross Smith 6-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Saturday April 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Josh Rock v Graham Hall
  • Dave Chisnall v Martin Lukeman
  • Andrew Gilding v Ian White
  • Rob Cross v Keane Barry
  • Danny Noppert v Madars Razma
  • Joe Cullen v Stephen Bunting
  • Damon Heta v Steve Beaton
  • Martin Schindler v Roman Benecky

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton v Berry van Peer
  • Michael Smith v Jim Williams
  • Ryan Searle v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens
  • Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Luke Humphries v Ross Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Dylan Slevin

Sunday April 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Quarter-Finals
  • Semi-Finals
  • Final

Sunday’s matches played in draw bracket order

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....