Competing on home soil, van Barneveld went down 6-3 to Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh, while Gary Anderson suffered a shock 6-2 loss to Czech youngster Roman Benecky on his first European Tour appearance in almost seven years.

Dutch legend van Barneveld was unable to delight the partisan crowd at WTC Leeuwarden, as Van den Bergh posted a sublime 105.62 average to advance to round two.

"This win means a lot to me against one of the best players in the world," said Van den Bergh, who will take on Ryan Searle in Saturday's second round.

"He is the man who brought darts to life in the Netherlands, I have so much respect for him and I watched him play since I was a kid.

"To play him here isn't easy; the 'Barney Army' were fantastic as always but I had a job to do tonight and I'm glad I did it."

Meanwhile, a disappointing display from Anderson saw him average just 87.66 as Benecky took full advantage to set up a second round meeting with Martin Schindler.

Smith stars on opening day

The opening day of the year's sixth European Tour event saw 16 first round ties played across two sessions, with the winners progressing to face one of the 16 seeded players in Saturday’s second round.

A ruthless display from European champion Ross Smith saw him post a ton-plus average in whitewashing Jermaine Wattimena on home soil.