The Power returned to the iconic Lakeside for the first time since winning two of his 16 world titles in the early 1990s - including that unforgettable 1992 final against the late Mike Gregory - and despite brushing aside his old rival 4-0 for the loss of just one leg, he averaged a 'mediocre' 84.73.

Taylor, who will now face John Lowe or Les Wallace on Sunday afternoon, told Live Darts: "I’m trying too hard to lift the roof off the building. It’s not me, but I’m trying.

“It’s so difficult to be as dedicated as I used to be.

“Lockdown threw my game apart and everything changed – my stance, my body, everything.”