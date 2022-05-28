Phil Taylor defeated John Part to reach the World Senior Masters quarter-finals - but afterwards admitted he's finding it tough to recapture his old form.
The Power returned to the iconic Lakeside for the first time since winning two of his 16 world titles in the early 1990s - including that unforgettable 1992 final against the late Mike Gregory - and despite brushing aside his old rival 4-0 for the loss of just one leg, he averaged a 'mediocre' 84.73.
Taylor, who will now face John Lowe or Les Wallace on Sunday afternoon, told Live Darts: "I’m trying too hard to lift the roof off the building. It’s not me, but I’m trying.
“It’s so difficult to be as dedicated as I used to be.
“Lockdown threw my game apart and everything changed – my stance, my body, everything.”
Earlier three-time world champion Darth Maple completed a 4-0 victory over Lakeside's historic nine-dart hero Paul Lim with 164 checkout.
Canada's David Cameron came back from 3-1 down to overcome the highly fancied Kevin Painter.
The Artist reached the semi-finals of February’s World Seniors Championship but couldn't make the most of his advantage as Cameron produced a stunning 138 to win the fifth set before edging the sixth to force a decider.
Cameron averaged 89 during the 4-3 win and will next face World Seniors champion Robert Thornton.
In the night's other game Wayne Jones beat former UK Open champion Roland Scholten with an average of just over 80.
All sets are best of three legs
Friday May 27
Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Saturday May 28
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Sunday May 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1
Semi-Finals (Best of 9)
Final (Best of 11)
The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.