However, he was able to pick himself up and beat Irishman Dylan Slevin, although he needed a 129 checkout in the final-leg decider to win 6-5.

One man who did tumble was Dirk van Duijvenbode as the Dutchman got a little too excited during his walk-on and tripped over on the stage while dancing in front of his home crowd.

Wright looked dead and buried against the Pole in European Tour event in Amsterdam as he trailed 5-1 in the race to six, but was able to reel off five successive legs to claim victory and make it through to Sunday afternoon’s quarter-final.

DIRK FALLS OVER THE LINE! 🇳🇱 What a way to win it! 🔥 Dirk van Duijvenbode defies his early mishap to edge out Dylan Slevin in a dramatic decider, sealing the deal with a magnificent 129 checkout! What a celebration from the Dutchman! 😂 📺 https://t.co/M782z4qQ7i | #ET6 pic.twitter.com/a28hecuMol

Michael van Gerwen eased through to the last 16 on a thrilling day of second round action.

Van Gerwen was one of four Dutch stars to progress on home soil, along with van Duijvenbode, Danny Noppert, and Berry van Peer.

The three-time world champion began his bid for a record-extending 36th European Tour title with a 6-2 success against Gabriel Clemens, converting six of his nine attempts at double to advance.

“This means a lot,” reflected an emotional van Gerwen, who celebrated his victory on stage with his daughter Zoe.

“I didn’t play well in Rotterdam, but I am pushing to perform better all the time.

“This is only the second time on the European Tour that my daughter is with me. She has had a good weekend and I won my game, and I’m glad I did.

“I love being back in Holland. I would love to be playing at my best, but I’m not done here, and I’d like to thank all the fans for their support.”

Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday April 28

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Graham Hall 6-0 Adam Gawlas

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Andy Boulton

Berry van Peer 6-2 Alan Soutar

Madars Razma 6-3 John O'Shea

Keane Barry 6-2 Marko Kantele

Jim Williams 6-1 George Killington

Martin Lukeman 6-3 Martijn Dragt

Dylan Slevin 6-0 Marcel Hausotter

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Ian White 6-2 Arron Monk

Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Gian van Veen

Roman Benecky 6-2 Gary Anderson

Stephen Bunting 6-0 Adam Smith-Neale

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Steve Beaton 6-4 Kim Huybrechts

Ross Smith 6-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Saturday April 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock 6-2 Graham Hall

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Ian White

Rob Cross 3-6 Keane Barry

Danny Noppert 6-1 Madars Razma

Joe Cullen 5-6 Stephen Bunting

Damon Heta 6-4 Steve Beaton

Martin Schindler 6-4 Roman Benecky

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 5-6 Berry van Peer

Michael Smith 6-4 Jim Williams

Ryan Searle 6-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Gabriel Clemens

Peter Wright 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries 6-3 Ross Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Dylan Slevin

Sunday April 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Keane Barry v Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Dave Chisnall v Josh Rock

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Stephen Bunting

Damon Heta v Berry van Peer

Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries v Andrew Gilding

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four matches

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content