Two-time world champion Peter Wright produced a great escape against Krzysztof Ratajski in the Dutch Darts Championship.
Wright looked dead and buried against the Pole in European Tour event in Amsterdam as he trailed 5-1 in the race to six, but was able to reel off five successive legs to claim victory and make it through to Sunday afternoon’s quarter-final.
One man who did tumble was Dirk van Duijvenbode as the Dutchman got a little too excited during his walk-on and tripped over on the stage while dancing in front of his home crowd.
However, he was able to pick himself up and beat Irishman Dylan Slevin, although he needed a 129 checkout in the final-leg decider to win 6-5.
Michael van Gerwen eased through to the last 16 on a thrilling day of second round action.
Van Gerwen was one of four Dutch stars to progress on home soil, along with van Duijvenbode, Danny Noppert, and Berry van Peer.
The three-time world champion began his bid for a record-extending 36th European Tour title with a 6-2 success against Gabriel Clemens, converting six of his nine attempts at double to advance.
“This means a lot,” reflected an emotional van Gerwen, who celebrated his victory on stage with his daughter Zoe.
“I didn’t play well in Rotterdam, but I am pushing to perform better all the time.
“This is only the second time on the European Tour that my daughter is with me. She has had a good weekend and I won my game, and I’m glad I did.
“I love being back in Holland. I would love to be playing at my best, but I’m not done here, and I’d like to thank all the fans for their support.”
Friday April 28
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Saturday April 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Sunday April 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final