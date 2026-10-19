Darts results: Niels Zonneveld wins maiden PDC title at the Dutch Darts Championship

Niels Zonneveld claimed a maiden PDC ranking title at the 2026 Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship, defeating Danny Noppert 8-5 in an all-Dutch final on Sunday.
Zonneveld claimed a first European Tour title in front of a 5,000-strong home crowd at the MECC Maastricht, bagging the £35,000 after a groundbreaking weekend.
The new world number 28 was the highest-ranked player to have never won a ranking title before this weekend, also becoming the first Dutch champion of the tournament in its sixth staging.
Despite facing an early two-leg deficit in the final, Zonneveld rattled off five legs straight to take firm control.
Noppert recovered with an 89 checkout on the bullseye before a flustered visit from Zonneveld saw his lead reduced to 5-4, but a tide-turning 157 outshot saw the 28-year-old regain a two-leg lead.
After moving one leg away, Zonneveld squandered a match dart to allow Noppert to trail 7-5 - however, a nerveless 12-leg break of throw saw Zonneveld record personal history and seal the title.
“It’s still a dream, I can’t believe it!” said Zonneveld, who confirmed his debut at November’s Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts after winning in Maastricht.
“I think the final was not that good, but we had a long day behind us. All respect to Danny - I think he will win many more.
“The 157 was a really important shot, because I was getting nervous! It was my first final, so I can’t blame myself.
“I have to enjoy this moment, I know that. It’s just a dream come true.”
Zonneveld kicked off his campaign with a clinical 6-4 win over Mike De Decker, before edging past Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 with another accomplished outer-ring performance.
The Dutchman recorded a career-first victory over Gerwyn Price on Sunday, which was followed by another last-leg win over Wessel Nijman thanks to a 102+ average and 60% doubles success rate.
The 28-year-old reached his first European Tour final after seeing off Stephen Bunting 7-4, once again propelled by an excellent doubling display, missing just three finishing attempts against the Liverpudlian.
For Noppert, a maiden European Tour title continues to elude him, after suffering a fifth straight loss in European Tour finals.
The former UK Open champion produced a ton-plus average in beating Dave Chisnall 6-4 to kickstart his title pursuit, before seeing off compatriot Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 with another three-figure average.
The Dutch number two then produced a career-best 113.42 average to sweep aside Baltic Sea Darts Open winner Luke Woodhouse and reach a third European Tour semi-final of the year.
The new world number seven then battled past Dutch number one Gian van Veen 7-5 to reach the final, hitting 58% off his doubles in a clinical display, despite falling short in the showpiece.
“He [Zonneveld] is a deserved winner,” conceded a gracious Noppert, who is yet to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts next month.
“I had a chance for my first European Tour title, but he deserved it.
“I always have positive feelings. I always believe in myself and trust in myself.”
Van Veen missed out on a maiden European Tour crown ahead of his European Championship title defence next week, despite a record-breaking weekend on home soil.
The Dutch number one produced a record average of 120.24 in his whitewash thrashing of Sebastian Bialecki on Saturday, before dispatching Brendan Dolan and Ryan Searle on Finals Day.
Meanwhile, Bunting started Saturday’s action outside of a provisional European Championship place, but his run to the semi-final ensured his fifth consecutive appearance at the tournament.
The former Masters winner accounted for Cameron Menzies, Danny Noppert and Damon Heta in his run to the last four, although his hopes of sealing qualification for the Grand Slam of Darts will have to wait.
English duo Searle and Woodhouse were joined in the last eight by Nijman and Heta, with the Australian number one defying a 104.09 average for Martin Schindler to triumph 6-4 in the last 16.
Nijman took the scalp of Spanish number one Cristo Reyes, while Searle and Woodhouse dumped out European Tour number one Ross Smith and William O’Connor respectively.
Dutch Darts Championship results
Round One
- Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Cameron Menzies 6-1 Nick Kenny
- Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 Mickey Mansell
- Dave Chisnall 6-4 Jonas Masalin
- Andrew Gilding 6-5 Max Hopp
- Ryan Joyce 6-0 Owen Bates
- Heine Uuldriks 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 James Hurrell
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Daryl Gurney
- William O'Connor 6-2 Richard Veenstra
- Scott Williams 6-5 Niko Springer
- Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Mike De Decker
- Jimmy van Schie 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
- Cristo Reyes 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk
- Damon Heta 6-4 Maikel Verberk
- Michael Smith 6-5 Stephen Burton
Round Two
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Jeffrey De Graaf
- Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Andrew Gilding
- Ross Smith 6-2 Ryan Joyce
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- Ryan Searle 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Brendan Dolan 6-4 Heine Uuldriks
- Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Scott Williams
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Jimmy van Schie
- Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cameron Menzies
- Gian van Veen 6-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- William O'Connor 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
- Damon Heta 6-1 Jonny Clayton
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Michael Smith
- Cristo Reyes 6-2 Chris Dobey
Round Three
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Brendan Dolan
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Ross Smith
- Luke Woodhouse 6-4 William O’Connor
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
- Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Gerwyn Price
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Cristo Reyes
- Damon Heta 6-4 Martin Schindler
- Stephen Bunting 6-1 Nathan Aspinall
Quarter-Finals
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Ryan Searle
- Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Damon Heta
Semi-Finals
- Danny Noppert 7-5 Gian van Veen
- Niels Zonneveld 7-4 Stephen Bunting
Final
- Niels Zonneveld 8-5 Danny Noppert
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