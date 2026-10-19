Darts results: Niels Zonneveld wins maiden PDC title at the Dutch Darts Championship

Zonneveld claimed a first European Tour title in front of a 5,000-strong home crowd at the MECC Maastricht, bagging the £35,000 after a groundbreaking weekend.

The new world number 28 was the highest-ranked player to have never won a ranking title before this weekend, also becoming the first Dutch champion of the tournament in its sixth staging.

Despite facing an early two-leg deficit in the final, Zonneveld rattled off five legs straight to take firm control.

Noppert recovered with an 89 checkout on the bullseye before a flustered visit from Zonneveld saw his lead reduced to 5-4, but a tide-turning 157 outshot saw the 28-year-old regain a two-leg lead.

After moving one leg away, Zonneveld squandered a match dart to allow Noppert to trail 7-5 - however, a nerveless 12-leg break of throw saw Zonneveld record personal history and seal the title.

“It’s still a dream, I can’t believe it!” said Zonneveld, who confirmed his debut at November’s Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts after winning in Maastricht.

“I think the final was not that good, but we had a long day behind us. All respect to Danny - I think he will win many more.

“The 157 was a really important shot, because I was getting nervous! It was my first final, so I can’t blame myself.

“I have to enjoy this moment, I know that. It’s just a dream come true.”

Zonneveld kicked off his campaign with a clinical 6-4 win over Mike De Decker, before edging past Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 with another accomplished outer-ring performance.

The Dutchman recorded a career-first victory over Gerwyn Price on Sunday, which was followed by another last-leg win over Wessel Nijman thanks to a 102+ average and 60% doubles success rate.

The 28-year-old reached his first European Tour final after seeing off Stephen Bunting 7-4, once again propelled by an excellent doubling display, missing just three finishing attempts against the Liverpudlian.

For Noppert, a maiden European Tour title continues to elude him, after suffering a fifth straight loss in European Tour finals.

The former UK Open champion produced a ton-plus average in beating Dave Chisnall 6-4 to kickstart his title pursuit, before seeing off compatriot Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 with another three-figure average.

The Dutch number two then produced a career-best 113.42 average to sweep aside Baltic Sea Darts Open winner Luke Woodhouse and reach a third European Tour semi-final of the year.

The new world number seven then battled past Dutch number one Gian van Veen 7-5 to reach the final, hitting 58% off his doubles in a clinical display, despite falling short in the showpiece.

“He [Zonneveld] is a deserved winner,” conceded a gracious Noppert, who is yet to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts next month.

“I had a chance for my first European Tour title, but he deserved it.

“I always have positive feelings. I always believe in myself and trust in myself.”

Van Veen missed out on a maiden European Tour crown ahead of his European Championship title defence next week, despite a record-breaking weekend on home soil.

The Dutch number one produced a record average of 120.24 in his whitewash thrashing of Sebastian Bialecki on Saturday, before dispatching Brendan Dolan and Ryan Searle on Finals Day.

Meanwhile, Bunting started Saturday’s action outside of a provisional European Championship place, but his run to the semi-final ensured his fifth consecutive appearance at the tournament.

The former Masters winner accounted for Cameron Menzies, Danny Noppert and Damon Heta in his run to the last four, although his hopes of sealing qualification for the Grand Slam of Darts will have to wait.

English duo Searle and Woodhouse were joined in the last eight by Nijman and Heta, with the Australian number one defying a 104.09 average for Martin Schindler to triumph 6-4 in the last 16.

Nijman took the scalp of Spanish number one Cristo Reyes, while Searle and Woodhouse dumped out European Tour number one Ross Smith and William O’Connor respectively.

Dutch Darts Championship results

Round One

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Callan Rydz

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Nick Kenny

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Jonas Masalin

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Max Hopp

Ryan Joyce 6-0 Owen Bates

Heine Uuldriks 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 James Hurrell

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Daryl Gurney

William O'Connor 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Scott Williams 6-5 Niko Springer

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Mike De Decker

Jimmy van Schie 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Cristo Reyes 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk

Damon Heta 6-4 Maikel Verberk

Michael Smith 6-5 Stephen Burton

Round Two

Martin Schindler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Jeffrey De Graaf

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Andrew Gilding

Ross Smith 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Danny Noppert 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Heine Uuldriks

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Scott Williams

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Jimmy van Schie

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Gian van Veen 6-0 Sebastian Bialecki

William O'Connor 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Damon Heta 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Michael Smith

Cristo Reyes 6-2 Chris Dobey

Round Three

Gian van Veen 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Ryan Searle 6-4 Ross Smith

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 William O’Connor

Danny Noppert 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta 6-4 Martin Schindler

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-Finals

Danny Noppert 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Gian van Veen 6-3 Ryan Searle

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

Danny Noppert 7-5 Gian van Veen

Niels Zonneveld 7-4 Stephen Bunting

Final

Niels Zonneveld 8-5 Danny Noppert

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