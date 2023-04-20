The Asp had already silenced the home crowd earlier in the night when holding his nerve in a deciding leg to defeat Michael van Gerwen 6-5 before overcoming Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 to reach his second final of the campaign.

Price was hot favourite to pick up his fifth five-point haul having taken his run of 100+ successive averages in the competition to seven with impressive victories over Michael Smith (6-3) and Jonny Clayton (6-1) but he ran out of steam during a 6-4 defeat.

The Iceman averaged just 88.52 compared to Aspinall's 97 but his three points on the night allowed him to leapfrog MVG at the top of the standings.