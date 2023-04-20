Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Nathan Aspinall wins his first Premier League night as Gerwyn Price's hot streak comes to an end

By Sporting Life
23:44 · THU April 20, 2023

Nathan Aspinall won his first Premier League Darts night of the season by ending Gerwyn Price's hot streak in the Rotterdam final.

The Asp had already silenced the home crowd earlier in the night when holding his nerve in a deciding leg to defeat Michael van Gerwen 6-5 before overcoming Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 to reach his second final of the campaign.

Price was hot favourite to pick up his fifth five-point haul having taken his run of 100+ successive averages in the competition to seven with impressive victories over Michael Smith (6-3) and Jonny Clayton (6-1) but he ran out of steam during a 6-4 defeat.

The Iceman averaged just 88.52 compared to Aspinall's 97 but his three points on the night allowed him to leapfrog MVG at the top of the standings.

The Premier League Darts table after week 12
The Premier League Darts table after week 12

Premier League Darts 2023: Night 12 results

Night 12, April 20
Rotterdam
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Michael Smith
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

SEMI-FINALS

  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Jonny Clayton
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

FINAL

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Gerwyn Price

