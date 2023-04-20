Nathan Aspinall won his first Premier League Darts night of the season by ending Gerwyn Price's hot streak in the Rotterdam final.
The Asp had already silenced the home crowd earlier in the night when holding his nerve in a deciding leg to defeat Michael van Gerwen 6-5 before overcoming Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 to reach his second final of the campaign.
Price was hot favourite to pick up his fifth five-point haul having taken his run of 100+ successive averages in the competition to seven with impressive victories over Michael Smith (6-3) and Jonny Clayton (6-1) but he ran out of steam during a 6-4 defeat.
The Iceman averaged just 88.52 compared to Aspinall's 97 but his three points on the night allowed him to leapfrog MVG at the top of the standings.
Night 12, April 20
Rotterdam
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
