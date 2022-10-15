Last week's beaten World Grand Prix finalist looked for all the world as though he was suffering a hangover from that emotional run to the final as he lost the first five legs, three of them without threatening his opponent.

After avoiding the ignominy of a whitewash by taking the sixth leg, Aspinall survived four match darts in the seventh, hit 121 to grab the eighth, broke throw in 14 darts to get within a leg, and then levelled under real pressure.

Still it looked like it wouldn't be enough when van der Voort opened the decider with a 140, but throws of 139, 137 and 140 saw Aspinall take control.

There was another twist after he missed bullseye for the match and then two darts at double eight, leaving van der Voort returning to need 53 to fall over the line, only to miss two darts at tops.

Aspinall came back to miss two more darts for the match but pinned double four with the next one to complete a smash-and-grab win.