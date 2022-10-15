Nathan Aspinall fought back from 5-0 down for the most improbable of 6-5 wins at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy.
Last week's beaten World Grand Prix finalist looked for all the world as though he was suffering a hangover from that emotional run to the final as he lost the first five legs, three of them without threatening his opponent.
After avoiding the ignominy of a whitewash by taking the sixth leg, Aspinall survived four match darts in the seventh, hit 121 to grab the eighth, broke throw in 14 darts to get within a leg, and then levelled under real pressure.
Still it looked like it wouldn't be enough when van der Voort opened the decider with a 140, but throws of 139, 137 and 140 saw Aspinall take control.
There was another twist after he missed bullseye for the match and then two darts at double eight, leaving van der Voort returning to need 53 to fall over the line, only to miss two darts at tops.
Aspinall came back to miss two more darts for the match but pinned double four with the next one to complete a smash-and-grab win.
Earlier in the day, Ryan Joyce completed a comeback of his own albeit one less spectacular as he downed Danny Noppert 6-5, with Dirk van Duijvenbode also prevailing in a decider against Jason Lowe.
With Rob Cross, Jose de Sousa and Ryan Searle all winning 6-3, the big upset came courtesy of Wesley Plaisier, who got the better of Dave Chisnall by the same scoreline.
Damon Heta meanwhile got the better of Chris Dobey, winning 6-4 in a match marred by missed doubles, including 10 in the final leg alone.