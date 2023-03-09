Van Gerwen came into Thursday fresh from back-to-back victories in Dublin and Exeter, and he continued his dominance to become the first player to win three successive nights since the format was introduced last year.

The Dutchman kicked off his campaign at the M&S Bank Arena with a resounding 6-2 victory against Jonny Clayton, before dispatching Peter Wright 6-1 to set up a showdown against Smith.

The pair kicked off proceedings with 15-dart holds, although Van Gerwen struck the first blow, punishing three missed darts at double from the St Helens star to break in leg three.

Van Gerwen extended his lead with a 14-darter, but Smith came roaring back, converting a clinical 111 combination to reduce the arrears, which he followed with back-to-back 180s in leg six.

Smith was unable to produce another moment of nine-dart magic against the Dutchman, but after levelling the tie with a 12-darter, he continued his blistering burst with an 11-dart hold in leg seven.