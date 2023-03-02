Michael van Gerwen extended his lead at the top of the Cazoo Premier League table with victory on Night Five in Exeter.

Van Gerwen, who picked up first night win of the season in Dublin last week, claimed wins over Gerwyn Price and Nathan to reach the final at Westpoint Exeter. The final saw Van Gerwen take control in the early stages as he opened up a 3-0 lead against 2021 champion Clayton, who was appearing in his first final of the campaign. The Welshman rallied, reducing the deficit to just one leg as he trailed 3-4, only for Van Gerwen to win back-to-back legs for a second successive night victory.

DOMINANCE IN DEVON! 🟢



It's Van Gerwen's night again, as the Dutchman secures back-to-back nightly wins, extending his lead at the top of the table with a 6-3 success over Jonny Clayton in the final!



📺 https://t.co/kx9ccUMQvU | #PLDarts Final pic.twitter.com/H8mLpocLc5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 2, 2023

"I'm six points clear now; I love it," said a delighted Van Gerwen. "The pressure is on every week and you have to perform, so it's a relief to win as well. You have to believe in your own ability and I was at my best when I had to be tonight. "Overall, I think it was a good night for myself. The will to win is there and when you get confidence in the Premier League it's massive."