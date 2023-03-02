Michael van Gerwen extended his lead at the top of the Cazoo Premier League table with victory on Night Five in Exeter.
Van Gerwen, who picked up first night win of the season in Dublin last week, claimed wins over Gerwyn Price and Nathan to reach the final at Westpoint Exeter.
The final saw Van Gerwen take control in the early stages as he opened up a 3-0 lead against 2021 champion Clayton, who was appearing in his first final of the campaign.
The Welshman rallied, reducing the deficit to just one leg as he trailed 3-4, only for Van Gerwen to win back-to-back legs for a second successive night victory.
"I'm six points clear now; I love it," said a delighted Van Gerwen.
"The pressure is on every week and you have to perform, so it's a relief to win as well. You have to believe in your own ability and I was at my best when I had to be tonight.
"Overall, I think it was a good night for myself. The will to win is there and when you get confidence in the Premier League it's massive."
Clayton moves up two places to fifth courtesy of picking up three league points thanks to victories over Peter Wright - who is yet to get off the mark - and Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Elsewhere, semi-finalists Aspinall and Van den Bergh leave Exeter with two points apiece thanks to quarter-final wins over Michael Smith and Chris Dobey respectively.
The Cazoo Premier League roadshow heads to Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Thursday March 9 for Night Six of the league phase, as Van Gerwen and Clayton clash again in the quarter-finals.
Wright will be looking to get his first win as he takes on Price, while Dobey takes on Aspinall and Smith meets Van den Bergh.
Night 5, Thursday March 2
Westpoint Exeter
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
QUARTER-FINALS
SEMI-FINALS
FINAL