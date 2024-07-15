Darts results: Michael van Gerwen stuns Luke Littler in the first round of the World Matchplay

The pair have already developed a stirring rivalry in 2024, which Van Gerwen now leads 6-4.

However, van Gerwen dominated the early stages of the match by opening up a 5-2 advantage and continued to turn the screw throughout a 10-6 victory in which they both averaged over a ton.

The 17-year-old sensation, who has already won six titles in his maiden season including the Premier League, headed to Blackpool vying for favourtism alongside world number one Luke Humphries despite his nightmare draw against the three-time champion.

Earlier, Michael Smith rattled off seven successive legs to beat 2018 champion Gary Anderson.

Anderson was in early control and had six darts to take a 4-0 lead, but could not take out 40 and Smith found his groove.

He threw a barrage of trebles to reel off seven straight legs and grab the first-round tie by the throat with a 7-3 lead.

That left Anderson with too much to do and Smith closed it out to finish with an average of 102.08.

Smith said: “I went backstage, went to the toilet and had a word with myself.

“I said I needed to step up, I needed to do something right and I came out and won the next five. The rest is history.

“My game is not there at the minute, but it is getting there, it is getting back to 2022. It’s not there yet, but it’s getting back to where I want it to be.”

Anderson got involved with the crowd, who were quick to remind him of Scotland’s poor performance at Euro 2024. The Scot responded by taunting English fans about their side’s final defeat to Spain.

Ryan Searle put in a brilliant display to beat Damon Heta, throwing finishes of 167, 142 and 130 to seal a 10-4 win in the night’s opening match.

World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw and tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Humphries 10-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting 12-10 Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Martin Schindler

(4) Gerwyn Price 10-4 Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith 10-4 Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert 5-10 James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Luke Littler

(15) Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan

(7) Dave Chisnall 2-10 Krzysztof Ratajski

(10) Peter Wright 5-10 Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith 10-5 Gary Anderson

(14) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Rob Cross 13-12 Gian van Veen

(11) Damon Heta 4-10 Ryan Searle

