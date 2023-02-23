The Welshman, who triumphed in Cardiff a fortnight ago, looked well on course to pick up all five points for the second time this season when storming into a 5-2 lead but was left stranded on 45 and 56 in the next two legs as MVG held his nerve to keep a gripping encounter alive at the 3Arena.

Van Gerwen then punished Price for missing two attempts at double 15 in the 10th leg to force a deciding leg in which they combined to spurn seven match darts before the Dutchman finally pinned his third.

The result sees Van Gerwen climb to the top of the table on 10 points ahead of Michael Smith on nine and Price on eight.

More to follow...