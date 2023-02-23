Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen punishes Gerwyn Price for seven missed match darts to win night four of the Premier League

By Sporting Life
23:09 · THU February 23, 2023

Michael van Gerwen won his first night of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season in Dublin - but only after Gerwyn Price missed seven match darts in the final.

The Welshman, who triumphed in Cardiff a fortnight ago, looked well on course to pick up all five points for the second time this season when storming into a 5-2 lead but was left stranded on 45 and 56 in the next two legs as MVG held his nerve to keep a gripping encounter alive at the 3Arena.

Van Gerwen then punished Price for missing two attempts at double 15 in the 10th leg to force a deciding leg in which they combined to spurn seven match darts before the Dutchman finally pinned his third.

The result sees Van Gerwen climb to the top of the table on 10 points ahead of Michael Smith on nine and Price on eight.

More to follow...

The Premier League Darts table
The Premier League Darts table

Premier League Darts 2023: Night four results

Night 4, Thursday February 23
3Arena, Dublin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Michael Smith 6-5 Peter Wright
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Chris Dobey 3-6 Michael van Gerwen

SEMI-FINALS

  • Michael Smith 1-6 Gerwyn Price
  • Jonny Clayton 3-6 Michael van Gerwen

FINAL

  • Gerwyn Price 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Darts: Related content

