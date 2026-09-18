Darts results: Michael van Gerwen crashes out of World Series of Darts Finals

Day One of the £450,000 event saw eight opening round ties take place at AFAS Live, with six-time champion Van Gerwen suffering an early exit at the expense of a nerveless Gurney.

The Northern Irishman romped into a 3-0 lead, following up legs of 11 and 13 darts with a sensational 170 checkout to leave the Dutch fans shell-shocked.

Van Gerwen came roaring back with a superb five-leg burst to seize control at 5-3, although the Dutch superstar then spurned six match darts in a dramatic penultimate leg, before Gurney completed the turnaround.

“That’s been a long time coming,” reflected Gurney, who will face Ross Smith for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I cannot remember the last time I won a game like that on the big stage, so I’m very pleased with myself.

“I’ve been through some tough times over the last couple of months, so to get over the finish line against Michael, in Amsterdam - I’m very pleased with myself.”

Van Gerwen was one of three Dutch stars to exit on Thursday’s opening night, but Van Veen enjoyed a winning start on home soil, running out an emphatic 6-2 winner against Chris Dobey.

“Chris and I were not playing at our best, but the crowd got me through that tonight,” insisted the world number three.

“I want to thank them all for their support tonight and hopefully it will be the same on Saturday.

“There is always going to be pressure playing in front of your home crowd. As a Dutchman we don’t experience that often, so to do it here in Amsterdam is fantastic.”

Luke Humphries opened his title challenge with a 6-4 success against Jermaine Wattimena, producing an inspired mid-match spell to progress to a fascinating showdown against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Humphries conjured a delightful 132 checkout to claim a crucial break of throw in leg five, which was preceded by a brilliant 171 set-up shot and followed by successive maximums.

“I really enjoyed that. It was a great atmosphere and the crowd were amazing,” claimed Humphries, the reigning US Darts Masters champion.

“We were both able to flow and it was a really good game until those missed darts at double, but I fell over the line at the end.

“Scoring wise it was a great performance. My doubles weren’t great but I feel that’s a common theme of my game at the moment.

“I just need to put both parts together to perform at that highest level that everyone knows I can.”

2022 runner-up Van Duijvenbode launched a terrific fightback to defeat Sweden’s Viktor Tingstrom in the evening’s opener, reeling off five consecutive legs from 4-1 down to triumph with six 180s.

Josh Rock prevailed in arguably the match of the night against Stephen Bunting, overturning a 5-3 deficit to book a meeting with World Championship semi-finalist Ryan Searle.

Bunting raced into an early lead courtesy of a sublime 161 checkout, only for Rock to respond with a three-leg flurry in the latter stages, which also saw him survive a match dart at bull in the penultimate leg.

Searle, meanwhile, marked his World Series of Darts Finals debut with a clinical 6-2 success against Rob Cross, converting 66% of his attempts at double in the process.

Elsewhere, former European Champion Smith put in a ruthless display to end the hopes of home favourite Kevin Doets, averaging almost 103 to wrap up a resounding 6-3 victory.

Karel Sedlacek also impressed in the Dutch capital, averaging 99.37 to win through a high-quality affair against New Zealand’s Ben Robb, who succumbed 6-4 despite boasting a perfect doubling success rate.

World Series: Results & Schedule of Play

Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey

Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Adam Leek v Jim Long

Motomu Sakai v Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman v Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall v Raymond Smith

James Wade v Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price v Brody Klinge

Luke Littler v Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton v Maik Kuivenhoven

Saturday September 19

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Gurney v Ross Smith

Rock v Searle

Humphries v Van Duijvenbode

Van Veen v Sedlacek

Order of play to be confirmed

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Price/Klinge v Leek/Long

Wade/Heta v Nijman/Whitlock

Littler/Noppert v Aspinall/Raymond Smith

Clayton/Kuivenhoven v Sakai/Rydz

Order of play to be confirmed.

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)

Final (best of 21 legs)

Sunday's matches to be played in Draw Bracket Order.

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-Up: £60,000

Semi-Finalists: £30,000

Quarter-Finalists: £17,500

Last 16 losers: £10,000

Last 32 losers: £5,000

Total: £450,000

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