Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen bounces back form his World Grand Prix nightmare to win his third ranking title of 2024

By Sporting Life
18:50 · TUE October 15, 2024

Michael van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price in the final of Players Championship 27 to bounce back from his World Grand Prix nightmare.

The Dutchman was humiliated by Daryl Gurney in the first round of the double start major in Leicester without winning a leg but he provided the perfect response one week later to claim his third ranking title of the campaign - and they've all come since mid-September.

MVG didn't need to be at his best in Wigan and averaged in the mid-90s for almost all his games apart from a best of 98.82 against Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals.

He subsequently brushed aside rising star Wessel Nijman 7-2 before soundly overcoming his old foe Price 8-4 in the final.

More to follow...

