Darts results: Michael van Gerwen averages 122.34 en route to winning his first ranking title in over a year

Van Gerwen was at his vintage best during the latter stages of Tuesday’s event, defeating his fellow countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-5 to return to winning ways at the Mattioli Arena.

The 37-year-old averaged 106.57 to topple Van Duijvenbode in a high-quality final, defying a valiant fightback from his compatriot in claiming his first ranking title since April 2025.

That was preceded by an astonishing semi-final whitewash of Martin Schindler, which saw Van Gerwen reel off seven straight legs to triumph with a staggering 122.34 average – the highest on the ProTour circuit in 2026.

The Dutchman also registered ton-topping averages in wins over Beau Greaves and Gian van Veen, fending off a late rally from his compatriot before powering past Greaves 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Van Gerwen, who kicked off his campaign with a trio of hard-fought 6-4 victories against Dennie Olde Kalter, Adam Lipscombe and Ross Smith respectively.

“For me, it’s more important after a long time that I managed to win a ProTour today. It means a lot,” insisted the three-time World Champion.

“I believe in my own ability, and I think I’m playing some good darts.

“I’m quite proud of Dirk. He’s going through a tough time probably like me, so to have both of us in the final is good for Dutch darts.

“We both really needed it also for our form and the rest of the year. To beat him in a fantastic game like this, it’s nice.

“The Premier League is waiting around the corner as well, but for me at the moment the ranking tournaments are really important.

“I love what I do, and especially when I play like this, I love it even more.”

Van Gerwen came into Tuesday’s showpiece on a remarkable 12-leg winning run, which he duly extended after claiming the opening three legs against Van Duijvenbode without reply.

Nevertheless, Van Duijvenbode hit back brilliantly, winning five of the next seven to restore parity at five apiece - aided by legs of 14, 15, 13, 14 and 13 darts in the process.

Van Gerwen remained undeterred however, producing back-to-back 11-darters to move to the cusp of victory, which he sealed with a clinical 65 checkout via double four.

Despite missing out on a first Players Championship title since April 2023, Van Duijvenbode performed magnificently in the East Midlands to claim the £10,000 runner-up prize.

Following wins over Tytus Kanik, Niall Culleton and Darryl Pilgrim, Van Duijvenbode accounted for number two seed Chris Dobey in a quality contest which saw both players average north of 103.

The 33-year-old then dumped out Premier League duo Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting in setting up a showdown against Van Gerwen, rallying from 3-0 adrift to stun Bunting in the semi-finals.

The Liverpudlian also impressed at the Mattioli Arena, averaging 105 and 107 respectively in wins over Gabriel Clemens and Andy Boulton, en route to reaching his second ranking semi-final of 2026.

German number one Schindler completed the semi-final line-up, producing a string of sensational performances to reaffirm his credentials following an inauspicious start to the year.

The diminutive German registered a magnificent 113.79 average in victory over Darius Labanauskas, while averaging almost 106 to sink top seed Wessel Nijman in round four.

Schindler was denied a dart at double in his remarkable semi-final tussle against Van Gerwen, despite averaging over 108 and landing five maximums in the opening four legs.

Greaves – last month’s Players Championship Eleven winner – progressed to her fourth quarter-final in the space of seven events, after claiming the scalps of Damon Heta and Dave Chisnall earlier in the day.

Newly-crowned Austrian Darts Open champion Rock also succumbed at the last eight stage, alongside 2024 European Champion Ritchie Edhouse and a resurgent Joe Cullen.

Niko Springer was another stand-out performer in Leicester, averaging 112.48 in his opening round demolition of Christopher Wickenden, rounding off proceedings with 128 and 134 checkouts.

Dobey, meanwhile, recorded consecutive averages of 108.72 and 110.44 prior to his defeat against eventual runner-up Van Duijvenbode.

2026 Players Championship Fifteen results

Last 16

Martin Schindler 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Keane Barry

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Chris Dobey

Josh Rock 6-5 Derek Coulson

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Andy Boulton

Joe Cullen 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

Quarter-Finals

Martin Schindler 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Beau Greaves

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Josh Rock

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Joe Cullen

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-5 Stephen Bunting

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

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