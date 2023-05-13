Michael van Gerwen and Josh Rock will go head-to-head in the Czech Darts Open after both came through their opening matches on Saturday.
Van Gerwen wasn't at his best in beating Mike De Decker 6-4, winning just one leg in fewer than 15 darts, whereas Rock did so five times in a more convincing 6-3 defeat of Dalibor Smolik.
The pair met for the first time at last year's Grand Slam of Darts where van Gerwen ran out a narrow winner, but he'll be gunning for revenge after a 7-0 humbling at the hands of Rock on their second meeting, just last month.
It was a day which saw 14 of the 16 seeds find a way through to Sunday, with Martin Schindler and Joe Cullen the two high-profile departures.
Schindler's 6-3 defeat to Kim Huybrechts takes little explaining, whereas Cullen may be left scratching his head having lost 6-4 to home favourite Karel Sedlacek.
Cullen produced the higher average, led the 180s count 6-0 and threw a match-high 145 checkout, missing just two darts at double for good measure, and yet found himself on the wrong end of an upset.
Sedlacek took out 121 for a 2-0 lead before Cullen pegged him back with that 145, only for Sedlacek to rattle off three legs in a row to move within one of the third round.
Cullen then produced successive legs of 12, 11 and 11 darts to get within one, but Sedlacek pounded when Cullen missed bullseye to force a decider.
Peter Wright remained below his best but scraped through 6-5 against Brendan Dolan, while Nathan Aspinall averaged over 103 to beat Martin Lukeman 6-4.
