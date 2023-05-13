Van Gerwen wasn't at his best in beating Mike De Decker 6-4, winning just one leg in fewer than 15 darts, whereas Rock did so five times in a more convincing 6-3 defeat of Dalibor Smolik.

The pair met for the first time at last year's Grand Slam of Darts where van Gerwen ran out a narrow winner, but he'll be gunning for revenge after a 7-0 humbling at the hands of Rock on their second meeting, just last month.

It was a day which saw 14 of the 16 seeds find a way through to Sunday, with Martin Schindler and Joe Cullen the two high-profile departures.

Schindler's 6-3 defeat to Kim Huybrechts takes little explaining, whereas Cullen may be left scratching his head having lost 6-4 to home favourite Karel Sedlacek.