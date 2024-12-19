Darts results: Michael Smith sent packing by Kevin Doets on an extraordinary night at the PDC World Championship

The young Dutchman was beaten 3-2 by the 2023 world champion on opening night 12 months ago but he got his revenge in dramatic fashion on an unforgettable Thursday night at the Ally Pally.

Bully Boy, who headed to the World Championship with question marks over his form after a difficult season, made a fast start by taking the opening set 3-0 and even though Doets responded by taking the next 3-1, Smith stormed back to whitewash him again in the third.

The unfazed 26-year-old refused to go away and cruised through the fourth set by a 3-0 scoreline - with a little help from Smith's wasteful finishing in the third leg - and force the match into a decider.

Despite the intense pressure, both players cranked up their levels to roof raising proportions, trading numerous 180s and producing nerveless finishes to keep the tie swaying from one side to the next.

Smith produced a stunning 123 checkout to stay alive at 2-1 before surviving a match dart in the fourth leg to take the match into a tie-break situation at 2-2.

The next two legs were shared before the St Helens ace finally got his nose in front for the first time by taking out 94 with a pair of double 19s only for Doets to level the scores once more when Smith waited on 64.

The Dutchman punished his opponent for missing two darts at double 12 in the ninth leg by pinning the bullseye from a brilliant 90 checkout before finishing the job in leg 10 on double five.