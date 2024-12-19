Darts results: Michael Smith sent packing by Kevin Doets on an extraordinary night at the PDC World Championship

Kevin Doets produced the upset of the tournament with an enthralling 3-2 victory over Michael Smith at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
The young Dutchman was beaten 3-2 by the 2023 world champion on opening night 12 months ago but he got his revenge in dramatic fashion on an unforgettable Thursday night at the Ally Pally.
Bully Boy, who headed to the World Championship with question marks over his form after a difficult season, made a fast start by taking the opening set 3-0 and even though Doets responded by taking the next 3-1, Smith stormed back to whitewash him again in the third.
The unfazed 26-year-old refused to go away and cruised through the fourth set by a 3-0 scoreline - with a little help from Smith's wasteful finishing in the third leg - and force the match into a decider.
Despite the intense pressure, both players cranked up their levels to roof raising proportions, trading numerous 180s and producing nerveless finishes to keep the tie swaying from one side to the next.
Smith produced a stunning 123 checkout to stay alive at 2-1 before surviving a match dart in the fourth leg to take the match into a tie-break situation at 2-2.
The next two legs were shared before the St Helens ace finally got his nose in front for the first time by taking out 94 with a pair of double 19s only for Doets to level the scores once more when Smith waited on 64.
The Dutchman punished his opponent for missing two darts at double 12 in the ninth leg by pinning the bullseye from a brilliant 90 checkout before finishing the job in leg 10 on double five.
Earlier in the night, Scott Williams and Niko Springer crashed in 16 180s between them in what was dubbed the match of the tournament until Doets sent Smith packing.
Williams ran out a 3-1 winner with a showmanlike performance which underlined just why he's a threat on the biggest stage of all, regardless of how quiet his season in the smaller tournaments has been.
Matt Campbell sprung a minor surprise by defeating Mensur Suljovic 3-2 while Nick Kenny proved too strong for Stowe Buntz with a 3-0 triumph.
Rydz runs riot
Callan Rydz produced the performance of the tournament so far with a 107 average in a 3-0 thrashing of Romeo Grbavac, who only managed to win two legs.
Robert Owen averaged just shy of 99 as he deservedly took out Gabriel Clemens with a 3-1 triumph in their second-round encounter as the German's poor season ended with a whimper.
Grand Slam of Darts runner-up Martin Lukeman overcame a slow start to defeat Nitin Kumar 3-1 while Lok Yin Lee won nine legs in a row after dropping the first set to beat Chris Landman in the opening match of the day.
Wednesday results and Thursday schedule
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Chris Landman 1-3 Lok Yin Lee (R1)
- Callan Rydz 3-0 Romeo Grbavac (R1)
- Martin Lukeman 3-1 Nitin Kumar (R1)
- Gabriel Clemens 1-3 Robert Owen (R2)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Nick Kenny 3-0 Stowe Buntz (R1)
- Mensur Suljovic 1-3 Matt Campbell (R1)
- Scott Williams 3-1 Niko Springer (R1)
- Michael Smith 2-3 Kevin Doets (R2)
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx (R1)
Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen (R1)
Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)
Stephen Bunting v Kai Gotthardt (R2)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto (R1)
Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)
William O’Connor v Dylan Slevin (R1)
Michael van Gerwen v James Hurrell (R2)
