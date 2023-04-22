Mensur Suljovic moved into the final day of the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open to the delight of his home fans in Graz by seeing off Peter Wright in round two, as Michael van Gerwen began his title defence in winning fashion.

Crowd favourite Suljovic punished world number two Wright for his lowest ever European Tour average of 78 as six doubles from 11 attempts saw him reach round three of the £175,000 event with a 6-1 success. A mid-game change of darts from Wright saw him hit back from 3-0 down to win the fourth leg, but he paid for missed doubles in the next two legs as his opponent pulled clear. Suljovic's win means that he will now challenge world champion Michael Smith for a spot in the quarter-finals, with the world number one defeating emerging German talent Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 in their second round tie.

Four-time Austrian Darts Open winner van Gerwen battled past John Henderson with a 6-4 victory after the Scot missed a dart to take the tie into a deciding leg. Simon Whitlock set up a third round clash with van Gerwen in incredible fashion by reeling off five straight legs to come from 5-1 down and defeat Martin Schindler. The Australian star had finished 117 on the bull to take the game into a decider before completing a 110 combination on the same target to seal a remarkable fightback. It was made all the more astonishing by the fact that Whitlock's match-saving 110 began with a single three, before treble 19 and bullseye stunned his opponent.

Top seed Luke Humphries' bid to add a fifth European Tour title to his CV was ended in round two with a 6-1 loss to Daryl Gurney, who reeled off six straight legs after his opponent had opened the contest with a 13-darter. Gurney now plays UK Open champion Andrew Gilding on Sunday afternoon, who came from 3-1 and 4-3 down to defeat Canada's Matt Campbell 6-4. Mansell springs a surprise Dave Chisnall - February's Baltic Sea Darts Open winner - was knocked out by Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell, as the left-hander produced his best-ever European Tour average of 100.38 in a 6-2 triumph. Mansell meets fellow countryman Josh Rock in round three, with the World Youth Champion also averaging over 100 as he overcame Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski in eight legs. Fresh from his Premier League victory in Rotterdam, Nathan Aspinall continued his winning run in Graz, defying a below-par display to end the hopes of Austrian qualifier Hannes Schnier. Aspinall's third round opponent will be Danny Noppert, after the 2022 UK Open champion proved too strong for Masters winner Chris Dobey with a 6-4 victory.