Darts results: Martin Lukeman and Mickey Mansell set to meet in Grand Slam semi-finals

Martin Lukeman and Mickey Mansell will meet in the semi-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts after their dream runs continued on Friday in Wolverhampton.
Lukeman stunned world number four Rob Cross with a 16-11 win, while Mansell defeated Cameron Menzies 16-15 in an epic contest as both players reached their first TV ranking semi-finals.
Last year's runner-up Cross looked to be on his way to the final four as he raced into a 5-1 lead, only for Lukeman to hit back with four straight legs including a 121 finish on the bullseye.
A fabulous 144 checkout saw Lukeman continue his explosive spell to lead 9-6, before Cross replied with back-to-back ton-plus checkouts to cut the gap to one leg.
Cross fought back to 10-10 but he would win just one more leg as Lukeman sprinted to the finish line for the biggest win of his career.
"It's absolutely brilliant but I've got two more to go," said Lukeman."I've been dreaming of winning the title since the group stages.
"I fear no one; I've beaten all the big players before so why not here?
"I've been practicing a lot over the last few months and it's showing on the big stage.
"I've always been a slow starter and I knew I had plenty of time to come back into it so I didn't panic.
"Mickey is a gentleman and a good player but I'm up for a war on Sunday."
Veteran Mansell made it through to his first TV ranking semi-final as he came through a marathon match with Menzies.
All 31 legs were required to separate the pair, who were both competing in their first TV ranking quarter-finals, with Mansell holding his nerve in a dramatic deciding leg.
Menzies, a Players Championship event winner in October, raced into a 4-0 lead before Mansell won eight of the next 12 legs to level at 8-8.
A 12-dart leg saw Mansell take the lead for the first time at 11-10, but Menzies roared back with his third ton-plus checkout of the match to lead 13-12.
Mansell took out 80 to move a leg away from victory at 15-14, before Menzies hit back to force a deciding leg.
A tension-riddled decider saw both players struggle to hit big scores, but Mansell was first to a finish and the Northern Irishman made no mistake on 59, pinning double top at the first attempt to book his place in the final four.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," said an emotional Mansell. "I've put in so many hours of practice over the years for this moment.
"Not many people get these opportunities and tonight was an opportunity I couldn't let pass.
"My scoring was fantastic tonight, I felt I was the better player but I was just missing too many doubles.
"All of a sudden the doubles left me but I stuck in there and tops came good for me in the end.
"I've probably never felt nerves like I did in the last leg but I've been in the same situation against Brendan Dolan at the World Championship; I lost on that occasion but I learnt from it."
Friday November 15
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Saturday November 16
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Sunday November 17
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)