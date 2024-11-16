Darts results: Martin Lukeman and Mickey Mansell set to meet in Grand Slam semi-finals

Lukeman stunned world number four Rob Cross with a 16-11 win, while Mansell defeated Cameron Menzies 16-15 in an epic contest as both players reached their first TV ranking semi-finals.

Last year's runner-up Cross looked to be on his way to the final four as he raced into a 5-1 lead, only for Lukeman to hit back with four straight legs including a 121 finish on the bullseye.

A fabulous 144 checkout saw Lukeman continue his explosive spell to lead 9-6, before Cross replied with back-to-back ton-plus checkouts to cut the gap to one leg.

Cross fought back to 10-10 but he would win just one more leg as Lukeman sprinted to the finish line for the biggest win of his career.

"It's absolutely brilliant but I've got two more to go," said Lukeman."I've been dreaming of winning the title since the group stages.

"I fear no one; I've beaten all the big players before so why not here?

"I've been practicing a lot over the last few months and it's showing on the big stage.

"I've always been a slow starter and I knew I had plenty of time to come back into it so I didn't panic.

"Mickey is a gentleman and a good player but I'm up for a war on Sunday."