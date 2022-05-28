Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Martin Adams (onlinedarts.com)
Martin Adams (onlinedarts.com)

Darts results: Martin Adams through but Robert Thornton crashes out of World Senior Masters

By Sporting Life
23:15 · SAT May 28, 2022

Martin Adams and Phil Taylor are on course to meet in the final of the World Senior Masters, after reigning seniors' world champion Robert Thornton crashed out.

Thornton had been fancied by many to supplement his victory in the big one earlier this year at the Circus Tavern, but it was Cameron who secured another major scalp.

Less than 24 hours after seeing off Kevin Painter, Excalibur responded to losing the opening set to make it 1-1 thanks to an 87 finish, and he went on to boss the match despite some nervous moments late on.

Saturday's star was Richie Howson, who beat Terry Jenkins 4-1 before returning in the evening to see off Trina Gulliver by the same scoreline.

Gulliver kept fighting and pinned 100 to take the fourth set having trailed 3-0, but Howson bounced back after his opponent missed a chance to pin a 160 finish and ultimately ran out a deserving winner.

As for Adams, he came from behind to beat Jones, overcoming what looked a difficult draw.

From 2-0 down, Wolfie clicked into gear and will next face fellow Lakeside star Tony O'Shea, with the winner facing either Howson or Keith Deller, himself a 4-1 winner over Bob Anderson.

Les Wallace is next for Taylor after he beat John Lowe by the same scoreline, while Cameron faces Colin Monk following the latter's 4-0 defeat of Deta Hedman.

Saturday May 28
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • Lisa Ashton 2-4 Tony O’Shea (R2)
  • Terry Jenkins 1-4 Richie Howson (R1)
  • Deta Hedman 0-4 Colin Monk (R2)
  • Martin Adams 4-2 Wayne Jones (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • John Lowe 1-4 Les Wallace (R2)
  • Trina Gulliver 1-4 Richie Howson (R2)
  • Robert Thornton 2-4 David Cameron (R2)
  • Bob Anderson 1-4 Keith Deller (R2)

Sunday May 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)

  • David Cameron v Colin Monk
  • Phil Taylor v Les Wallace
  • Martin Adams v Tony O'Shea
  • Richie Howson v Keith Deller

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 9)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 11)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Masters on?

The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....