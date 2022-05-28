Thornton had been fancied by many to supplement his victory in the big one earlier this year at the Circus Tavern, but it was Cameron who secured another major scalp.

Less than 24 hours after seeing off Kevin Painter, Excalibur responded to losing the opening set to make it 1-1 thanks to an 87 finish, and he went on to boss the match despite some nervous moments late on.

Saturday's star was Richie Howson, who beat Terry Jenkins 4-1 before returning in the evening to see off Trina Gulliver by the same scoreline.

Gulliver kept fighting and pinned 100 to take the fourth set having trailed 3-0, but Howson bounced back after his opponent missed a chance to pin a 160 finish and ultimately ran out a deserving winner.

As for Adams, he came from behind to beat Jones, overcoming what looked a difficult draw.

From 2-0 down, Wolfie clicked into gear and will next face fellow Lakeside star Tony O'Shea, with the winner facing either Howson or Keith Deller, himself a 4-1 winner over Bob Anderson.

Les Wallace is next for Taylor after he beat John Lowe by the same scoreline, while Cameron faces Colin Monk following the latter's 4-0 defeat of Deta Hedman.

Saturday May 28

Afternoon session (1300 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

Lisa Ashton 2-4 Tony O’Shea (R2)

Terry Jenkins 1-4 Richie Howson (R1)

Deta Hedman 0-4 Colin Monk (R2)

Martin Adams 4-2 Wayne Jones (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

John Lowe 1-4 Les Wallace (R2)

Trina Gulliver 1-4 Richie Howson (R2)

Robert Thornton 2-4 David Cameron (R2)

Bob Anderson 1-4 Keith Deller (R2)

Sunday May 29

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)

David Cameron v Colin Monk

Phil Taylor v Les Wallace

Martin Adams v Tony O'Shea

Richie Howson v Keith Deller

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 9)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 11)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Masters on?

The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.

