Martin Adams can't hide his delight at reaching the final
Martin Adams can't hide his delight at reaching the final

Darts results: Martin Adams faces Robert Thornton in World Seniors Darts Championship Final at Circus Tavern

By Chris Hammer
16:13 · SUN February 06, 2022

Martin Adams faces Robert Thornton in the final of the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern.

Martin Adams battled past Terry Jenkins to reach the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship final, where he will meet Robert Thornton.

The legendary three-time Lakeside champion, who also won a trio of World Masters crowns during the peak of his career from 2007 and 2011, continued to roll back the years at the Circus Tavern.

More to follow...

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

Thursday February 3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Robert Thornton (94.66) 3-0 (80.91) Bob Anderson
  • Peter Manley (76.16) 3-1 (71.49) Deta Hedman
  • Tony O'Shea (84.40) 2-3 (85.27) Kevin Painter
  • Darryl Fitton (76.69) 2-3 (83.07) Richie Howson

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW

Friday February 4
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Les Wallace (74.32) 2-3 (76.39) John Walton
  • Paul Lim (84.95) 1-3 (90.15) Dave Prins
  • Alan Warriner-Little (56.81) 0-3 (88.99) Larry Butler
  • Terry Jenkins (84.32) 3-0 (76.19) Roland Scholten

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Wayne Warren (75.52) 0-3 (94.59) Kevin Painter
  • Martin Adams (91.46) 3-2 (87.45) Richie Howson
  • Phil Taylor (81.29) 3-1 (74.43) Peter Manley
  • Trina Gulliver (74.19) 0-3 (92.63) Robert Thornton

CLICK HERE FOR REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday February 5
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • John Part (74.68) 1-3 (77.15) John Walton
  • Lisa Ashton (80.66) 1-3 (86.58) Terry Jenkins
  • John Lowe (71.77) 0-3 Dave Prins (90.79)
  • Keith Deller (74.33) 2-3 Larry Butler (78.74)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)

  • John Walton (75.44) 1-3 (77.02) Terry Jenkins
  • Robert Thornton (91.17) 3-0 (77.27) Dave Prins
  • Phil Taylor (86.10) 0-3 (88.88) Kevin Painter
  • Larry Butler (83.49) 1-3 (84.83) Martin Adams

CLICK HERE FOR REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday February 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)

  • Kevin Painter (84.15) 2-4 (87.31) Robert Thornton
  • Terry Jenkins (86.32) 2-4 (88.97) Martin Adams

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Final (Best of 7 sets)

  • Robert Thornton v Martin Adams

