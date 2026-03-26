Darts results: Luke Littler wins night eight of the Premier League with a stunning Big Fish checkout against Michael van Gerwen

Littler overcame Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen to triumph at the Uber Arena, producing a brace of 170 checkouts to topple Van Gerwen 6-4 in the Night Eight showpiece.

The world number one followed up wins in Cardiff and Dublin with a hat-trick of spectacular displays in the German capital to leapfrog Jonny Clayton at the Premier League summit.

What a way for Luke Littler to win the night! Michael van Gerwen's reaction says it all 🤣 pic.twitter.com/50OtgrUt3L

This set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Van Gerwen, and Littler raced out of the blocks to lead 3-0, converting a clinical 126 on the bull to pile the pressure on his Dutch opponent.

Littler averaged north of 105 to seal his spot in the semi-finals, where he delivered a darting masterclass to sink Price, overturning a 4-3 deficit with an average of 108.58.

The 19-year-old began his Berlin bid with a 6-3 success over Bunting, defying a 107.47 average from the Liverpudlian to win a contest littered with quality.

However, the seven-time Premier League champion responded with a three-leg flurry of his own to restore parity at three apiece, only for Littler to land a magical 170 to move 5-3 ahead.

Van Gerwen hit back with an immediate break of throw as he looked to force a last-leg decider, but Littler wasn’t to be denied, producing another moment of Big Fish brilliance to seal the deal in style.

“I think this is definitely the best I’ve played over a night,” admitted Littler, who averaged 106.36 and hit a trio of ton-plus finishes in a captivating final.

“I knew if I won the night I would go top, but you’ve just got to take it game by game.

“Obviously I won in Cardiff and Dublin, but this tops it. I played very well tonight.

“Tonight has gone really well. I’m glad to have the weekend off, and then we’ll be back for Manchester!”

Van Gerwen’s run to a third nightly final of 2026 featured impressive wins over Luke Humphries and Josh Rock, as he climbed back into the Play-Off positions.

The Dutchman punished profligate displays from Humphries and Rock to record consecutive 6-3 wins, although an average of 103.87 wasn’t sufficient to thwart Littler in Thursday’s showpiece.

Earlier in the night, Rock broke new ground with his maiden win on the Premier League stage, defeating previous table-topper Clayton 6-3 to end his run of seven straight defeats in this year's roadshow.

In the evening’s other quarter-final, Price averaged 101 in powering past Gian van Veen 6-1, as the European Champion made his first appearance since undergoing kidney stones surgery last week.

The BetMGM Premier League season continues with Night Nine in Manchester on Thursday April 2, as Littler continues his pursuit of a fourth nightly crown against Van Veen, in a repeat of January’s World Championship showpiece.

Van Gerwen and Bunting go head-to-head in the evening’s opener, Price faces Humphries, while Clayton and Rock lock horns in the quarter-finals for a second consecutive week.

Littler boasts a two-point lead over Clayton at the top of the table, with Price and Van Gerwen occupying third and fourth spots respectively.

Humphries is two points adrift of Van Gerwen in fifth, with Van Veen, Bunting and Rock also amongst the chasing pack.

Ranking points are awarded per night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to Finals Night at The O2 in London on Thursday May 28.

Premier League Night Eight Results

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Luke Humphries

Luke Littler 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Gian van Veen

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Josh Rock

Luke Littler 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Final

Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

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