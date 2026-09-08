Darts results: Luke Littler wins European Tour title in Prague

Littler – competing in his first European Tour event since March’s Belgian Darts Open – withstood a late rearguard from Humphries to prevail, as the world’s top two went head-to-head in the Czech capital.

The world number one kicked off his campaign in sparkling style on Saturday, averaging almost 109 in overcoming Niko Springer in a repeat of their clash during July’s World Matchplay.

Following a hard-fought 6-3 success against Krzysztof Ratajski, Littler whitewashed Danny Noppert to race through to the last four, where he averaged 106.64 in a 7-3 drubbing of Michael van Gerwen.

This set up a tantalising showdown against his World Cup partner Humphries, who was eyeing a third consecutive triumph at the PVA Expo.

The anticipated fireworks didn’t materialise in the opening exchanges, although successive 110, 88 and 92 checkouts saw Humphries establish an early 3-2 lead.

However, an 11-dart break from Humphries in leg seven sparked Littler into life, as the 19-year-old responded with back-to-back 12-darters to seize the initiative.

The second of those 12-darters culminated with a brilliant 130 finish on the bull, and Littler appeared to be romping towards the title as he stretched his lead to 7-4.

Humphries fired back with his second 11-darter of the contest, only to squander two darts at double 16 to force a decider, allowing Littler to pin his favourite double ten and secure his sixth European Tour crown.

“It was a good game,” reflected Littler, who is assured of his place at next month’s European Championship in Dortmund.

“This is what the fans are in for - me and Luke are back!

“The two best [players] going at it in a final once again. I’m glad I’ve won.

“It’s good to be back and I’m back with a bang!

“These long days are worth it, especially lifting the trophy.

“I think I’ve secured my place in Dortmund - Dortmund is the one I’m chasing!”

Humphries’ bid for a record-extending fourth Czech Darts Open title was thwarted in Sunday’s showpiece, but the world number two enjoyed another fruitful weekend in Prague.

Having averaged just under 109 in his opening round victory against Beau Greaves, the 31-year-old also dumped out Andrew Gilding, William O’Connor and Gerwyn Price to scoop the £15,000 runner-up prize.

“It’s been a great run for me, making four out of five finals,” conceded Humphries, who revealed he almost pulled out of this weekend’s event earlier this week due to an injury concern.

“I was going to pull out on Thursday, and I made the final, so I can’t be too upset with myself because I did really well.

“I’m happy that I’ve had a good run and come back to see these amazing people, the fans; they’re just amazing.

“That’s why I’ll be here every year. It’s my favourite Euro Tour on the calendar. They’re so respectful, it’s amazing.

“I never give up, especially in finals. I know that Luke is obviously going to throw everything at me - that 130 was a big shot.

“Hopefully over the next four months, I push him. If he does the clean sweep, he has to do it the hard way!”

Price’s run to the semi-finals featured a 6-1 thumping of Cameron Menzies, while he also produced a clinical display to account for Hungarian Darts Trophy champion Ross Smith in the last eight.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, followed up a comeback win over Wessel Nijman with victory over Jonny Clayton to advance to his first European Tour semi-final since March.

Earlier in the day, Noppert crashed in seven 180s as he fought back from 4-0 and 5-3 down to stun Luke Woodhouse, as O’Connor won through a deciding-leg clash against Josh Rock at the same stage.

The 2026 European Tour season continues next weekend, as the Flanders Darts Trophy (ET13) takes place in Antwerp from September 11-13.

The 32-player field for the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix will be confirmed following the conclusion of next week’s event, as the race for European Championship qualification heats up on Belgian soil.

Czech Darts Open Results

Round One

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Johan Engstrom

Andrew Gilding 6-3 David Rosi

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

William O'Connor 6-1 Jiri Brejcha

Niko Springer 6-0 Martin Homola

Kevin Doets 6-2 Ricky Evans

Stephen Burton 6-3 Joe Cullen

Callan Rydz 6-1 Cristo Reyes

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Connor Scutt

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Adam Gawlas

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Martin Schindler 6-4 Rob Owen

Beau Greaves 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Keane Barry 6-4 Rob Cross

Damon Heta 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Round Two

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena

William O'Connor 6-4 Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert 6-1 Kevin Doets

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson

Keane Barry 6-4 Chris Dobey

Ross Smith 6-1 Stephen Burton

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Martin Schindler

Gian van Veen 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Callan Rydz

Luke Littler 6-4 Niko Springer

Luke Humphries 6-2 Beau Greaves

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Josh Rock 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Round Three

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Ross Smith 6-3 Gian van Veen

William O’Connor 6-5 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Keane Barry

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Danny Noppert 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Luke Littler 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler 6-0 Danny Noppert

Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-4 Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Luke Littler 8-6 Luke Humphries

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