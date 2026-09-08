Darts results: Luke Littler wins European Tour title in Prague

Luke Littler enjoyed a dream return to European Tour action in Prague, defeating reigning champion Luke Humphries 8-6 to clinch the 2026 ČEZ Czech Darts Open title on Sunday.
Littler – competing in his first European Tour event since March’s Belgian Darts Open – withstood a late rearguard from Humphries to prevail, as the world’s top two went head-to-head in the Czech capital.
The world number one kicked off his campaign in sparkling style on Saturday, averaging almost 109 in overcoming Niko Springer in a repeat of their clash during July’s World Matchplay.
Following a hard-fought 6-3 success against Krzysztof Ratajski, Littler whitewashed Danny Noppert to race through to the last four, where he averaged 106.64 in a 7-3 drubbing of Michael van Gerwen.
This set up a tantalising showdown against his World Cup partner Humphries, who was eyeing a third consecutive triumph at the PVA Expo.
The anticipated fireworks didn’t materialise in the opening exchanges, although successive 110, 88 and 92 checkouts saw Humphries establish an early 3-2 lead.
However, an 11-dart break from Humphries in leg seven sparked Littler into life, as the 19-year-old responded with back-to-back 12-darters to seize the initiative.
The second of those 12-darters culminated with a brilliant 130 finish on the bull, and Littler appeared to be romping towards the title as he stretched his lead to 7-4.
Humphries fired back with his second 11-darter of the contest, only to squander two darts at double 16 to force a decider, allowing Littler to pin his favourite double ten and secure his sixth European Tour crown.
“It was a good game,” reflected Littler, who is assured of his place at next month’s European Championship in Dortmund.
“This is what the fans are in for - me and Luke are back!
“The two best [players] going at it in a final once again. I’m glad I’ve won.
“It’s good to be back and I’m back with a bang!
“These long days are worth it, especially lifting the trophy.
“I think I’ve secured my place in Dortmund - Dortmund is the one I’m chasing!”
Humphries’ bid for a record-extending fourth Czech Darts Open title was thwarted in Sunday’s showpiece, but the world number two enjoyed another fruitful weekend in Prague.
Having averaged just under 109 in his opening round victory against Beau Greaves, the 31-year-old also dumped out Andrew Gilding, William O’Connor and Gerwyn Price to scoop the £15,000 runner-up prize.
“It’s been a great run for me, making four out of five finals,” conceded Humphries, who revealed he almost pulled out of this weekend’s event earlier this week due to an injury concern.
“I was going to pull out on Thursday, and I made the final, so I can’t be too upset with myself because I did really well.
“I’m happy that I’ve had a good run and come back to see these amazing people, the fans; they’re just amazing.
“That’s why I’ll be here every year. It’s my favourite Euro Tour on the calendar. They’re so respectful, it’s amazing.
“I never give up, especially in finals. I know that Luke is obviously going to throw everything at me - that 130 was a big shot.
“Hopefully over the next four months, I push him. If he does the clean sweep, he has to do it the hard way!”
Price’s run to the semi-finals featured a 6-1 thumping of Cameron Menzies, while he also produced a clinical display to account for Hungarian Darts Trophy champion Ross Smith in the last eight.
Van Gerwen, meanwhile, followed up a comeback win over Wessel Nijman with victory over Jonny Clayton to advance to his first European Tour semi-final since March.
Earlier in the day, Noppert crashed in seven 180s as he fought back from 4-0 and 5-3 down to stun Luke Woodhouse, as O’Connor won through a deciding-leg clash against Josh Rock at the same stage.
The 2026 European Tour season continues next weekend, as the Flanders Darts Trophy (ET13) takes place in Antwerp from September 11-13.
The 32-player field for the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix will be confirmed following the conclusion of next week’s event, as the race for European Championship qualification heats up on Belgian soil.
Czech Darts Open Results
Round One
- Cameron Menzies 6-1 Johan Engstrom
- Andrew Gilding 6-3 David Rosi
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Kim Huybrechts
- William O'Connor 6-1 Jiri Brejcha
- Niko Springer 6-0 Martin Homola
- Kevin Doets 6-2 Ricky Evans
- Stephen Burton 6-3 Joe Cullen
- Callan Rydz 6-1 Cristo Reyes
- Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Connor Scutt
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Adam Gawlas
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Rob Owen
- Beau Greaves 6-4 Daryl Gurney
- Keane Barry 6-4 Rob Cross
- Damon Heta 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
- Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
Round Two
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- William O'Connor 6-4 Ryan Searle
- Danny Noppert 6-1 Kevin Doets
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson
- Keane Barry 6-4 Chris Dobey
- Ross Smith 6-1 Stephen Burton
- Andrew Gilding 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Martin Schindler
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Damon Heta
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Callan Rydz
- Luke Littler 6-4 Niko Springer
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Beau Greaves
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Josh Rock 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Round Three
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Ross Smith 6-3 Gian van Veen
- William O’Connor 6-5 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-3 Andrew Gilding
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Keane Barry
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Wessel Nijman
- Danny Noppert 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Ross Smith
- Luke Humphries 6-3 William O'Connor
- Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 6-0 Danny Noppert
Semi-Finals
- Luke Humphries 7-4 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen
Final
- Luke Littler 8-6 Luke Humphries
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