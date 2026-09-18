Darts results: Luke Littler survives last-leg decider to beat Nathan Aspinall at the World Series of Darts Finals

Day Three of the £450,000 event saw eight round two matches take place across a bumper double session, as 2024 champion Littler fought back from the brink to edge out Aspinall in a last-leg thriller.

Aspinall produced a typically tenacious display in his bid to derail Littler’s title challenge at the AFAS Live, winning three straight legs to establish an early 5-3 advantage.

Despite missing opportunities to lead 6-3 and 7-5, the Stockport star refused to relent, producing a clinical 78 combination to move to the cusp of victory at 9-8.

However, an unflappable Littler responded with a 14-dart hold to level proceedings at nine apiece, before conjuring a 12-dart break in the decider to preserve his hopes in the Dutch capital.

“Nathan pushed me all the way tonight,” conceded Littler, who will play 2021 champion Jonny Clayton in the last eight.

“I didn’t feel confident in the first two sessions, but I managed to make it 6-6 and I was very good in the final session.

“When I came here two years ago, Ross Smith missed darts to beat me and then I went on to win the title, but I know it will be a good test against Jonny tomorrow.

“I’m glad that the streak is still on, but it’s going to be very tough.”

Clayton survived a major scare in overcoming Japanese trailblazer Motomu Sakai, overturning a 6-4 deficit to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in his career.

Elsewhere, Van Duijvenbode and Van Veen will lock horns in a compelling all-Dutch affair, after Van Duijvenbode denied world number two Luke Humphries in another deciding-leg epic.

The 2022 runner-up recovered from 8-6 down to triumph in front of his partisan home crowd, firing in eight maximums and averaging north of 101 to round off a classic.

Van Duijvenbode was supported in the crowd by his young son Levi, who joined his father on stage post-match after inspiring him to a memorable victory.

“Having my kid here is the best thing in my life,” reflected an emotional Van Duijvenbode.

“I won this game because he was here. When you are playing against the world number two you are always nervous.

“When I looked up at him he made so happy every time. It made me so relaxed. In the end that is the reason I won it.”

Van Veen was similarly impressive in his 10-7 success against Karel Sedlacek, defying a 103 average from Czechia’s number one to confirm his place at Finals Day.

The Dutch number one was merciless on the outer ring, conjuring spectacular 160 and 147 finishes to progress with a 101.52 average.

“Karel played a phenomenal game today, but luckily I found a way to win,” insisted the reigning European Champion.

“It was a really tricky game. At the back end I was scoring a little bit better on his throw, and that’s how I got the job done.

“I’m looking forward to playing Dirk because I’m playing him in the World Grand Prix, so it would be nice to get a taste of that game!”

Gerwyn Price and James Wade will also lock horns in a battle of the former champions, as two of the sport’s premier players go head-to-head in Amsterdam.

Price maintained his pursuit of a third World Series of Darts Finals crown with a resounding win over Canadian veteran Jim Long, averaging almost 98 in the process.

2018 champion Wade accounted for home favourite Wessel Nijman in another intriguing contest, defying the Dutchman’s mid-game fightback to prevail with a 101 average and 63% on the outer ring.

Earlier in the day, Josh Rock – a semi-finalist 12 months ago – landed a trio of ton-plus checkouts in his 10-7 victory against Ryan Searle to set up a blockbuster last eight clash against Ross Smith.

Smith produced a late surge to topple Rock’s World Cup partner Daryl Gurney, pinning 63% of his attempts at double and averaging 100.30 to cap off a terrific all-round performance.

World Series: Results & Schedule of Play

Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey

Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Jim Long 6-5 Adam Leek

Motomu Sakai 6-5 Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Raymond Smith

James Wade 6-5 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brody Klinge

Luke Littler 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Saturday September 19

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Josh Rock 10-7 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen 10-7 Karel Sedlacek

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Luke Humphries

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Motomu Sakai

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Jim Long

James Wade 10-7 Wessel Nijman

Luke Littler 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price v James Wade

Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)

Smith/Rock v Van Duijvenbode/Van Veen

Price/Wade v Littler/Clayton

Final (best of 21 legs)

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-Up: £60,000

Semi-Finalists: £30,000

Quarter-Finalists: £17,500

Last 16 losers: £10,000

Last 32 losers: £5,000

Total: £450,000

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