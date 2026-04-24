Darts results: Luke Littler silences the Liverpool crowd by winning night 12 of the Premier League Darts season

“It was a good night. I’m very happy with myself,” reflected Littler, who is eyeing top spot for a third consecutive campaign.

The Welshman defeated Littler in last week’s Rotterdam showpiece, but the world number one avenged that result with a mesmerising performance on Merseyside.

Littler overcame Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton to prevail at the M&S Bank Arena and cut Clayton’s lead at the Premier League summit to just three points.

“Usually the doubling isn’t that good, but I’m very thankful it was there tonight. I hit a lot of crucial doubles at crucial times throughout the night.

“I was definitely focused. I wanted to win tonight and that’s what I’ve done.

“I’m very close to Jonny now, three points off. I’m going to go chasing, I want to finish top once again.”

Littler opened Thursday’s proceedings with a 6-2 win over Humphries, punishing the reigning’s champion doubling woes to book a semi-final clash against Van Gerwen.

The three-time World Champion averaged north of 107, landed nine 180s and pinned 71% of his attempts at double but still succumbed to a relentless Littler, who fought back from 3-1 down to triumph.

The Warrington sensation then capped off a terrific night’s work with a 6-1 thumping of Clayton to take the title, averaging 104.54 in the process.

Littler also crashed in six 180s and pinned 60% of his attempts at double, racing into a five-leg lead before halting Clayton’s brief resistance with a superb 11-darter to seal the £10,000 nightly prize.

Despite missing out on a fifth nightly crown, Clayton recorded deciding-leg victories over Stephen Bunting and Gian van Veen in advancing to a third successive nightly final.

The Welshman denied home favourite Bunting in a contest featuring 11 consecutive holds of throw, before overturning a 3-1 deficit to topple a spirited Van Veen.

The 2021 champion converted 121, 101 and 156 checkouts to complete the comeback, while also averaging 102.37 to cement top spot.

Van Veen accounted for Clayton’s World Cup partner Gerwyn Price earlier in the evening, running out a 6-4 winner to move up to fifth and bolster his hopes of qualifying for Finals Night.

Van Gerwen remains four points clear of his countryman in fourth spot, despite losing out to Littler in an extraordinary semi-final.

The seven-time Premier League champion kicked off Night Twelve with a 6-3 success against Josh Rock, ending the Northern Irishman’s bid for a fifth consecutive quarter-final victory.

Premier League Night 12 Results

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Josh Rock

Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Gian van Veen

Luke Littler 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Luke Littler 6-1 Jonny Clayton

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