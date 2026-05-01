Darts results: Luke Littler returns to the top of the Premier League Darts table

The World Champion averaged almost 106 in his quarter-final clash against Rock, registering an eighth consecutive victory over the Northern Irishman.

Littler - fresh from victory in Liverpool last week - celebrated back-to-back nightly wins with another stellar showing on Scottish soil.

The world number one accounted for Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries to triumph at P&J Live, overturning a 5-3 deficit to edge past Humphries in a captivating Night Thirteen final.

Littler also maintained his dominant record against Price in the last four, powering to a comprehensive 6-1 success to set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Humphries.

The pair exchanged six straight holds of throw in a high-quality start to proceedings, before Humphries seized the initiative with a sensational ten-dart break of throw in leg seven.

Humphries - who also converted a 130 checkout on the bull in leg four - then stretched his lead to 5-3, only for Littler to reply with legs of 12 and 11 darts to set up a grandstand finish.

The Warrington wonderkid boasted the advantage of throw in the decider, and that proved decisive, as he pinned double ten to establish a two-point buffer over Jonny Clayton at the top of the table.

“Obviously I always want to be top of the table,” insisted Littler, who defied a 103.10 average from Humphries to pocket another five league points.

“I know Jonny [Clayton] says he wants to get to The O2 and we’ve both qualified, so now I want to chase and hopefully break my own records.

“I felt comfortable tonight. My practice was going well and I was glad to bring it on to the stage.

“I think in the last two weeks, I’ve definitely deserved the wins, but Luke [Humphries] played very well there, and if he carries that on to next week, he’ll have a good chance.”

Humphries came agonisingly close to sealing his first nightly win of the season, although his run to the Night Thirteen showpiece puts him firmly back in contention for a place at Finals Night.

The 31-year-old was five points adrift of fourth-place Michael van Gerwen ahead of Thursday’s action, and the pair went head-to-head in a crucial quarter-final showdown.

Humphries - adopting a more methodical approach in Aberdeen - ran out a clinical 6-3 winner, before defeating Van Gerwen’s compatriot Gian van Veen by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

Van Veen averaged over 102 in defeat, as a majestic 160 checkout in the penultimate leg inspired Humphries to a victory that draws him level on points with the Dutch number one.

Van Veen also enjoyed a timely return to form in Aberdeen, averaging over 104 to dispatch previous table-topper Clayton 6-2 in the quarter-finals, sealing his progress with a fabulous 152 finish.

In the evening’s other quarter-final, Price recovered from 5-3 down to deny Stephen Bunting, surviving three match darts to celebrate his first points since Night Nine in Manchester.

The Welshman has subsequently consolidated third spot in the table, extending his cushion over Van Gerwen to three points as he sets his sights on a third Play-Off appearance in four years.

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League season continues in Leeds next Thursday, as Humphries targets a third consecutive triumph at the First Direct Arena.

The reigning champion takes on Rock in his quarter-final tie, as league leader Littler begins his latest nightly bid against Van Gerwen.

Price and Clayton go head-to-head in an all-Welsh affair in next week’s opener, while Van Veen and Bunting also do battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Ranking points are awarded per night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to Finals Night at The O2 in London on Thursday May 28.

Premier League Night 13 Results

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler 6-3 Josh Rock

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 6-1 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-3 Gian van Veen

Final

Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

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