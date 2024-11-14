Darts results: Luke Littler produces stunning comeback to defeat Mike de Decker in a deciding leg at the Grand Slam of Darts

Neither player seemed fazed as they both reached a finish after nine darts and it was Littler who landed the killer blow with a fine 86 finish that denied De Decker another attempt at the Big Fish.

The Belgian agonisingly missed a match dart at the bullseye when attempting a 170 checkout as Littler kept his hopes alive before reeling off a classy 12 darter when his opponent waited on 68 to force a decider.

Littler clawed his way back into the contest by taking three of the next four legs but fell to the brink of defeat when De Decker moved 9-7 ahead in the race to 10.

The 17-year-old sensation raced into an early 2-0 lead only for the World Grand Prix champion to seize the initiative with a barrage of heavy scoring.

“I don’t know if I enjoyed that. I’ve got to feel for Mike,” Littler said on Sky Sports.

“I didn’t think I was in the game, but I know I can always switch that gear.

“Coming onto the stage (for the last session), I didn’t think I could overturn the deficit. I just cannot believe it.”

Littler will face Jermaine Wattimena for a place in the semi-finals after the Dutchman fought back to beat Dimitri van den Bergh in a last-leg decider – with both men having missed match darts.

UK Open champion Van den Bergh had surged into a 4-0 lead in the opening match of the night at WV Active Aldersley.

Dutchman Wattimena – who qualified top of Group E – rallied to level and edged in front for the first time at 6-5.

With the legs then locked at 9-9, Van den Bergh contrived to miss eight match darts – including three at double four – which saw Wattimena back in to take out double eight and book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Gian van Veen ended the run of Ryan Joyce with a convincing 10-2 win.

Joyce had beaten Michael van Gerwen to qualify from Group G, but found the going tough against van Veen, who continued his impressive form in Wolverhampton with a match average of 106 and throwing seven maximums.

In Thursday’s late match, two-time Grand Slam finalist Gary Anderson saw off Stephen Bunting 10-6.

Anderson – who secured top spot in Group G with victories over Joyce, Van Gerwen and Noa-Lynn van Leuven – had looked on course for a comfortable win after opening up an 8-2 lead.

However, Masters champion Bunting rallied to claw the deficit back to 8-5 before a magnificent 138 checkout put Anderson on the cusp.

After Anderson, a two-time former PDC world champion, missed a couple of match darts, Bunting pulled another leg back before the Scot, in his 17th Grand Slam appearance, took out 103 to make the last eight where he will play Van Veen.

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout Stage

LAST 16 (Nov 13-14)

James Wade 9-10 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 7-10 Mickey Mansell

Martin Lukeman 10-5 Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse 5-10 Rob Cross

Jermaine Wattimena 10-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Littler 10-9 Mike de Decker

Gary Anderson 10-6 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 10-2 Ryan Joyce

QUARTER-FINALS (Nov 15-16)

Cameron Menzies v Mickey Mansell

Martin Lukeman v Rob Cross

Jermaine Wattimena v Luke Littler

Gary Anderson v Gian van Veen

SEMI-FINALS (Nov 17)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

FINAL (Nov 17)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

