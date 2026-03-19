Darts results: Luke Littler comes from 5-0 down to beat Gerwyn Price on night seven of the Premier League

Littler looked to be staring down the barrel of his first whitewash defeat in Premier League history, only to reel off six consecutive legs to claim a remarkable victory in the Irish capital.

The 19-year-old was without a win in his previous two appearances at the 3Arena, but he delivered the goods on a memorable night to move within three points of league leader Jonny Clayton.

Littler kicked off Night Seven with a 6-3 win against Stephen Bunting in a high-quality affair, defying a 104 average from the former Masters champion in the process.

Littler then overturned a 5-3 deficit to deny Michael van Gerwen in a pulsating semi-final, surviving three match darts in a contest which saw both players produce sensational 170 checkouts.

The world number one then produced a sensational turnaround to pip Price in the Night Seven showpiece, rallying from 5-0 adrift to secure the £10,000 nightly prize.

The Welshman squandered three darts for a 6-1 victory, before spurning further darts at tops to win 6-3 and 6-4, and Littler duly capitalised to force a last-leg thriller.