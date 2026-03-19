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Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price

Darts results: Luke Littler comes from 5-0 down to beat Gerwyn Price on night seven of the Premier League

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu March 19, 2026 · 3h ago

Luke Littler produced an astonishing comeback from 5-0 down to stun Gerwyn Price and celebrate his second nightly win of the BetMGM Premier League season in Dublin on Thursday.

Littler looked to be staring down the barrel of his first whitewash defeat in Premier League history, only to reel off six consecutive legs to claim a remarkable victory in the Irish capital.

The 19-year-old was without a win in his previous two appearances at the 3Arena, but he delivered the goods on a memorable night to move within three points of league leader Jonny Clayton.

Littler kicked off Night Seven with a 6-3 win against Stephen Bunting in a high-quality affair, defying a 104 average from the former Masters champion in the process.

Littler then overturned a 5-3 deficit to deny Michael van Gerwen in a pulsating semi-final, surviving three match darts in a contest which saw both players produce sensational 170 checkouts.

The world number one then produced a sensational turnaround to pip Price in the Night Seven showpiece, rallying from 5-0 adrift to secure the £10,000 nightly prize.

The Welshman squandered three darts for a 6-1 victory, before spurning further darts at tops to win 6-3 and 6-4, and Littler duly capitalised to force a last-leg thriller.

Price had the advantage of throw in the decider, but Littler extinguished that advantage in style, firing in a brace of maximums and converting a clutch 81 checkout on double 15 to triumph in 12 darts.

“I have no idea how I’ve done that,” admitted Littler, who now boasts a four-point lead over Price, who occupies third position. “It was a very strange match. I was gone!

“When Gerwyn Price is sat on tops he doesn’t usually miss, but this is darts. Anything can happen! I played very well against Stephen, it was a brilliant game against Michael, and then the rest is history!

“I’ve finished top in the last two years and I want to do it again.

“With the start Jonny had and the start I’ve had, it’s good to see I’m in second spot, and I’m right behind him now!”

Price cruised through to the Night Seven showpiece with comprehensive wins over Josh Rock and Luke Humphries, conceding a solitary leg in the process.

The Welshman averaged 103.66 in a brutal six-leg demolition of Rock in the quarter-finals, before averaging north of 109 to dispatch reigning champion Humphries 6-1 in the last four.

Price prevailed in Dublin 12 months ago and appeared poised to complete one of the most comprehensive nightly wins in Premier League history, only to succumb in an extraordinary finale.

Earlier in the night, Humphries moved into the top four with a 6-3 success against Clayton, inflicting the Welsh number one’s first quarter-final defeat in this year’s Premier League.

The world number two averaged 103.44 and converted a brace of ton-plus checkouts to advance, defying a mid-game fightback from the 2021 champion.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, had received a bye through to the semi-finals following the withdrawal of Gian van Veen, who missed out on tonight’s action after being diagnosed with kidney stones.

Premier League Night Seven Results

Quarter-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen BYE (Gian van Veen withdrew after being diagnosed with kidney stones)
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Stephen Bunting
  • Gerwyn Price 6-0 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Luke Humphries

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Gerwyn Price

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