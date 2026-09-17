Darts results: Luke Littler bounces back to beat Danny Noppert at the World Series of Darts Finals

Day Two of the £450,000 event resumed at the AFAS Live with eight more round one clashes, as Littler fought past Dutch star Noppert 6-4 despite a profligate outer-ring performance.

The 2024 champion initially trailed 3-1 to the former UK Open champion, but rallied to take a 4-3 lead.

Despite Noppert staying alive with a fourth leg of his own, Littler showed incredible gumption to take out 95 with a tops-tops finish, before closing out the contest with a 12-darter.

“Coming back from a losing position to win is always a great feeling,” said Littler, who averaged over 98 despite a 30% success rate in the outer-ring.

“I’m not putting pressure on myself. I am just focusing on round by round.”

Littler’s bid for the Premier event clean sweep will continue against Nathan Aspinall in round two - a rematch of their scintillating World Matchplay contest - after Aspinall also advanced with a 6-4 win.

“Nathan always throws everything at me. He produces his best, I perform at my best, and hopefully it’s another great game tomorrow,” continued the World Champion.

“It would be one of the best darts achievements if I could pull it off [the clean sweep], but it’s still a very long way away.”

Former World Matchplay champion Aspinall won four legs on the trot to triumph against Raymond Smith, reaching round two for the first time since finishing runner-up in Amsterdam in 2023.

Gerwyn Price powered to a 6-4 win over Australian Darts Masters runner-up Brody Klinge, missing just one dart at double in the process.

The Welsh number one led 5-0 at one stage before fending off a four-leg fightback from Klinge which included two ton-plus checkouts, before sealing the match with a 14-dart hold of throw.

“I started off well and then dropped off and let Brody back into the game,” assessed Price, who will face Canada’s Jim Long in round two.

“He took out of a couple of big checkouts which hurt a little bit, so then it was about trying to fall across the winning line.

“We’re going into the back end of the season now and I believe there are some majors that I can win, and some that I’m targeting as well.”

Long secured his round two place by coming back from 4-0 down, surviving a match dart against Adam Leek to pip the Australian in a last-leg decider.

2018 champion James Wade survived a match dart against Damon Heta to edge past the Australian number one in a last-leg decider, defying five maximums from his opponent.

Wessel Nijman awaits Wade, after the Dutchman delighted the home crowd with a 6-4 victory over Australian icon Simon Whitlock thanks to a stellar 98 average.

“I didn’t think it was as good as that, but my scoring got me over the line in the end,” confessed Nijman, an eight-time ranking title winner in 2026.

“All the titles I’ve won this year makes everything feel different. It gives you more confidence and I definitely feel more confident coming into this weekend.”

Jonny Clayton will face Motomu Sakai in round two, as the 2021 champion saw off Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 in a scrappy affair.

Sakai, featuring as the first Japanese player at the World Series Finals, defeated Callan Rydz in a last-leg shootout after almost letting a 4-1 lead slip.

World Series: Results & Schedule of Play

Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey

Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Jim Long 6-5 Adam Leek

Motomu Sakai 6-5 Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Raymond Smith

James Wade 6-5 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brody Klinge

Luke Littler 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Saturday September 19

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Josh Rock v Ryan Searle

Daryl Gurney v Ross Smith

Gian van Veen v Karel Sedlacek

Luke Humphries v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Jonny Clayton v Motomu Sakai

Gerwyn Price v Jim Long

James Wade v Wessel Nijman

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)

Final (best of 21 legs)

Sunday's matches to be played in Draw Bracket Order.

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-Up: £60,000

Semi-Finalists: £30,000

Quarter-Finalists: £17,500

Last 16 losers: £10,000

Last 32 losers: £5,000

Total: £450,000

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