Darts results: Luke Humphries to face James Wade in the World Matchplay semi-finals in Blackpool

Luke Humphries and James Wade will clash in the World Matchplay semi-finals after they both claimed impressive 16-10 victories in Blackpool on Thursday night.
The Machine, who is appearing on this stage for the 19th successive year, was the first player into the last four after he upset the odds against Ross Smith with an uncharacteristic display of power scoring.
Wade scraped into the 32-player field at the 11th hour after a difficult season and wasn't widely expected to challenge for his second World Matchplay title but he rolled back the years to prove why he must never be underestimated.
The 2007 champion, who is known for his timing and clinical finishing, hammered in 13 of the 23 maximums to make a mockery of the 16/1 price about him hitting more 180s than Smith while he averaged 100.3 and pinned over 42% of his doubles.
He will need to play at a similar level to stop Humphries in Saturday's semi-finals after the world champion averaged 100+ for the third successive game during his 16-10 triumph over Dimitri Van den Bergh.
More to follow...
