Darts results: Luke Humphries builds up his 'aura points' at the Belgian Darts Open

Luke Humphries added more 'aura points' to his CV as he defeated Jonny Clayton 8-6 to win the Lecot Belgian Darts Open.
Before the tournament, Humphries was annoyed by comments made by darts influencer Charlie Murphy, who claimed Cool Hand was lacking 'aura' and was 'giving in' to Luke Littler.
The world number two hit back on Saturday by saying: "What even is aura? It’s a made-up word. It’s not something anybody really has, it’s fake."
A day later he let his darts do the talking as the sell-out crowd at the Oktoberhallen roared him on to his ninth European Tour crown.
During the trophy ceremony, Humphries said: was just up here to work some aura points. That’s all I was here for. It’s one of them things where I feel like my game has been there and then it has not. My scoring is good and doubles are not.
"I put myself under pressure. Usually in them circumstances I close the game out a lot better. But when you are not winning as much they become a lot harder. You feel nerves. Jonny is one of the best dart players in the world.
"You just can’t shake him off. It is really nice to get that winning feeling again and that nice big trophy on the big stage. It means a lot to me. It’s nice to come to countries here that really appreciate you. I’m just going to try and keep pushing.
"Keep working hard, keep my aura levels up because I have to, and keep trying to be the second-best player in the world."
Clayton drew first blood by winning the opening leg, but it was Humphries who was resurgent as he won six straight legs to take a commanding 6-1 lead, pinning checkouts of 142 and 130 in the second and seventh legs respectively.
The Llaneli-born star produced an excellent fightback of his own, winning four out of the next five legs, including a phenomenal 126 checkout on the bull after Humphries missed the bull himself on a 132 combination finish to go one away from victory.
However, Humphries denied Clayton the chance of a last-leg decider, defying the Welshman's late heroics by producing a 13-darter to clinch the title in Wieze.
Earlier, Humphries claimed a 6-1 success against Jermaine Wattimena, dispatching of the Dutchman with an average upwards of 102.
Humphries then survived a gruelling battle against Chris Dobey, beating Hollywood in a last-leg decider, before demolishing Michael van Gerwen 7-2 in the semi-finals, ending the hopes of another title for Van Gerwen in Belgium.
The 31-year-old, who currently sits just inside the Play-Off spots in the BetMGM Premier League - one point ahead of Van Gerwen - reiterated his love for the European Tour, having enjoyed much success on this particular circuit.
“The European Tour has made me the player I am. I’ve learnt my trade here, and I’m going to keep pushing," continued the 2023/24 World Champion.
“I’m working so hard to try and push every dart player and be the best version of myself.
“I love this sport, I love being a part of it and winning trophies like this means the world to me.”
Clayton, meanwhile, defeated Sebastian Bialecki in his opening round match at the Belgian Darts Open, before beating Ross Smith 6-5 in a brutal last-leg decider, stopping the charge of Smith, who won back-to-back legs to force the decider.
The 51-year-old then ended the hopes of home town hero Andy Baetens, who enjoyed success with victories over Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting and Martin Schindler, before falling at the hands of Clayton, who averaged just shy of 100 in a 6-1 thrashing.
Clayton then survived four match darts to clinch a semi-final victory over Niels Zonneveld, beating the Dutchman 7-6 to book his place in the final of the Belgian Darts Open, in a repeat final of Night Six of the BetMGM Premier League.
"I thought I was going home early when I was 6-1 down," joked Clayton.
"Luke gave me a few chances. I got back in the game, but he missed a lot of doubles to be fair.
"Luke is a great dart player, a great asset to darts, and I'm proud to be part of this era of darts with these fantastic fans.
"I'm trying my best. When you've got to face the likes of Luke week in, week out, it's difficult, but I'm still a part of it, so I'm proud of myself.”
Zonneveld performed superbly in his run to the semi-finals, dumping out Jani Haavisto and Mike De Decker, before beating World Champion Luke Littler in a deciding-leg thriller.
The Dutchman then went on to beat his compatriot Danny Noppert to book his place in the semi-finals.
Zonneveld was joined in the final four by Van Gerwen, who beat Mickey Mansell, Daryl Gurney and Ryan Joyce at the Oktoberhallen to feature in yet another European Tour semi-final.
Noppert was denied a place in the last four after defeat to Zonneveld, and the former UK Open champion was joined in the quarter-finals by English duo Joyce and Dobey, who completed the last eight line-up alongside Baetens.
Earlier in the day, Littler's bid for a Belgian hat-trick was halted by Zonneveld, as the Dutchman produced a stunning 147 checkout in the deciding-leg to deny the world number one a shot at glory in Wieze.
Belgian Darts Open results
First Round
- Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Jani Haavisto
- Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Pascal Devroey
- Ricky Evans 6-2 Scott Williams
- Ryan Joyce 6-4 Adam Gawlas
- Cameron Menzies 6-1 Sietse Lap
- William O'Connor 6-1 Tyler Thorpe
- Ryan Meikle 6-4 Francois Schweyen
- Mickey Mansell 6-3 Michael Smith
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Thibault Tricole
- Cristo Reyes 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Andy Baetens 6-5 Joe Cullen
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-3 Wessel Nijman
- Boris Krcmar 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Daryl Gurney 6-1 Ian White
- Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Niko Springer
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Lukas Wenig
Second Round
- Ross Smith 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Ryan Meikle
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Dave Chisnall
- Ryan Searle 6-5 Ricky Evans
- Martin Schindler 6-3 William O'Connor
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Ryan Joyce 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
- Cristo Reyes 6-2 James Wade
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki
- Andy Baetens 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Mike De Decker
- Luke Littler 6-2 Boris Krcmar
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mickey Mansell
- Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Josh Rock
Third Round
- Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Luke Littler
- Danny Noppert 6-5 Ryan Searle
- Jonny Clayton 6-5 Ross Smith
- Andy Baetens 6-5 Martin Schindler
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Kim Huybrechts
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Daryl Gurney
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Cristo Reyes
Quarter-Finals
- Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Danny Noppert
- Jonny Clayton 6-1 Andy Baetens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Chris Dobey
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ryan Joyce
Semi-Finals
- Jonny Clayton 7-6 Niels Zonneveld
- Luke Humphries 7-2 Michael van Gerwen
Final
- Luke Humphries 8-6 Jonny Clayton
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