Darts results: Luke Humphries builds up his 'aura points' at the Belgian Darts Open

A day later he let his darts do the talking as the sell-out crowd at the Oktoberhallen roared him on to his ninth European Tour crown.

The world number two hit back on Saturday by saying: "What even is aura? It’s a made-up word. It’s not something anybody really has, it’s fake."

Before the tournament, Humphries was annoyed by comments made by darts influencer Charlie Murphy, who claimed Cool Hand was lacking 'aura' and was 'giving in' to Luke Littler.

HUMPHRIES WINS IN WIEZE! 🏆 Luke Humphries picks up his ninth European Tour title, as the world number two stops the Clayton fight back and beats The Ferret 8-6 in a brilliant final! 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 #ET3 pic.twitter.com/9r0V335OiW

During the trophy ceremony, Humphries said: was just up here to work some aura points. That’s all I was here for. It’s one of them things where I feel like my game has been there and then it has not. My scoring is good and doubles are not.

"I put myself under pressure. Usually in them circumstances I close the game out a lot better. But when you are not winning as much they become a lot harder. You feel nerves. Jonny is one of the best dart players in the world.

"You just can’t shake him off. It is really nice to get that winning feeling again and that nice big trophy on the big stage. It means a lot to me. It’s nice to come to countries here that really appreciate you. I’m just going to try and keep pushing.

"Keep working hard, keep my aura levels up because I have to, and keep trying to be the second-best player in the world."

Clayton drew first blood by winning the opening leg, but it was Humphries who was resurgent as he won six straight legs to take a commanding 6-1 lead, pinning checkouts of 142 and 130 in the second and seventh legs respectively.

The Llaneli-born star produced an excellent fightback of his own, winning four out of the next five legs, including a phenomenal 126 checkout on the bull after Humphries missed the bull himself on a 132 combination finish to go one away from victory.

However, Humphries denied Clayton the chance of a last-leg decider, defying the Welshman's late heroics by producing a 13-darter to clinch the title in Wieze.

Earlier, Humphries claimed a 6-1 success against Jermaine Wattimena, dispatching of the Dutchman with an average upwards of 102.

Humphries then survived a gruelling battle against Chris Dobey, beating Hollywood in a last-leg decider, before demolishing Michael van Gerwen 7-2 in the semi-finals, ending the hopes of another title for Van Gerwen in Belgium.

The 31-year-old, who currently sits just inside the Play-Off spots in the BetMGM Premier League - one point ahead of Van Gerwen - reiterated his love for the European Tour, having enjoyed much success on this particular circuit.

“The European Tour has made me the player I am. I’ve learnt my trade here, and I’m going to keep pushing," continued the 2023/24 World Champion.

“I’m working so hard to try and push every dart player and be the best version of myself.

“I love this sport, I love being a part of it and winning trophies like this means the world to me.”

Clayton, meanwhile, defeated Sebastian Bialecki in his opening round match at the Belgian Darts Open, before beating Ross Smith 6-5 in a brutal last-leg decider, stopping the charge of Smith, who won back-to-back legs to force the decider.

The 51-year-old then ended the hopes of home town hero Andy Baetens, who enjoyed success with victories over Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting and Martin Schindler, before falling at the hands of Clayton, who averaged just shy of 100 in a 6-1 thrashing.

Clayton then survived four match darts to clinch a semi-final victory over Niels Zonneveld, beating the Dutchman 7-6 to book his place in the final of the Belgian Darts Open, in a repeat final of Night Six of the BetMGM Premier League.

"I thought I was going home early when I was 6-1 down," joked Clayton.

"Luke gave me a few chances. I got back in the game, but he missed a lot of doubles to be fair.

"Luke is a great dart player, a great asset to darts, and I'm proud to be part of this era of darts with these fantastic fans.

"I'm trying my best. When you've got to face the likes of Luke week in, week out, it's difficult, but I'm still a part of it, so I'm proud of myself.”

Zonneveld performed superbly in his run to the semi-finals, dumping out Jani Haavisto and Mike De Decker, before beating World Champion Luke Littler in a deciding-leg thriller.

The Dutchman then went on to beat his compatriot Danny Noppert to book his place in the semi-finals.

Zonneveld was joined in the final four by Van Gerwen, who beat Mickey Mansell, Daryl Gurney and Ryan Joyce at the Oktoberhallen to feature in yet another European Tour semi-final.

Noppert was denied a place in the last four after defeat to Zonneveld, and the former UK Open champion was joined in the quarter-finals by English duo Joyce and Dobey, who completed the last eight line-up alongside Baetens.

Earlier in the day, Littler's bid for a Belgian hat-trick was halted by Zonneveld, as the Dutchman produced a stunning 147 checkout in the deciding-leg to deny the world number one a shot at glory in Wieze.

Belgian Darts Open results

First Round

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Jani Haavisto

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Pascal Devroey

Ricky Evans 6-2 Scott Williams

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Adam Gawlas

Cameron Menzies 6-1 Sietse Lap

William O'Connor 6-1 Tyler Thorpe

Ryan Meikle 6-4 Francois Schweyen

Mickey Mansell 6-3 Michael Smith

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Thibault Tricole

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Andy Baetens 6-5 Joe Cullen

Sebastian Bialecki 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Boris Krcmar 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Ian White

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Niko Springer

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Lukas Wenig

Second Round

Ross Smith 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Ryan Meikle

Chris Dobey 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-5 Ricky Evans

Martin Schindler 6-3 William O'Connor

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Cristo Reyes 6-2 James Wade

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki

Andy Baetens 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Mike De Decker

Luke Littler 6-2 Boris Krcmar

Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mickey Mansell

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Josh Rock

Third Round

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Luke Littler

Danny Noppert 6-5 Ryan Searle

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Ross Smith

Andy Baetens 6-5 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Chris Dobey 6-3 Kim Huybrechts

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Cristo Reyes

Quarter-Finals

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Andy Baetens

Luke Humphries 6-5 Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Humphries 7-2 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Luke Humphries 8-6 Jonny Clayton

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