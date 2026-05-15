Darts results: Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price book place in Premier League play-offs

Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price confirmed their qualification for BetMGM Premier League Finals Night on Thursday, as Cool Hand celebrated his first nightly victory of the season in Birmingham.
The reigning Premier League champion turned on the style to triumph at the Utilita Arena, defeating Stephen Bunting, Luke Littler and Price to seal his spot at The O2 in London later this month.
Having reached back-to-back finals in Aberdeen and Leeds, Humphries arrived in the West Midlands in fourth position, and he continued his resurgence by claiming maximum points on Night Fifteen.
The world number two opened his campaign with a six-leg demolition of Bunting, averaging 107.36 to set up a showdown against his great rival Littler in the last four.
Humphries then rattled off six consecutive legs from 3-0 adrift to stun Littler in an astonishing semi-final, averaging 110.98 to end his four-match losing streak against the World Champion.
This set up a crunch clash against Price in Thursday’s showpiece, and after the opening two legs were shared, Humphries won three straight legs in 12, 13 and 15 darts to surge into a 4-1 lead.
Price responded with a three-leg flurry – sparked by a 130 checkout in leg six – to level at four apiece, only for Humphries to follow up a 12-darter with a clinical 117 finish to cap off a perfect night.
“I’m just proud of myself for battling through,” insisted Humphries, who found himself in seventh position just a few weeks ago.
“It’s just not been the best from me this year. I’ve worked incredibly hard over the last three weeks.
“It shows true grit when you can come back from that position that I was in. I’m looking at the table now and I was five points behind.
“I’m just incredibly proud of myself, probably the most proud of myself I’ve ever been in my life.
“I believed in myself over the last few weeks and that’s what matters. It would have hurt me a lot [if I didn’t make the Play-Offs].”
Despite missing out on a third nightly crown of the campaign, Price’s run to the Night Fifteen decider ensures he will feature at Finals Night later this month.
The 2023 runner-up crashed in eight 180s to sink seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, averaging 101 to run out a 6-4 winner.
Price then saw off Van Gerwen’s compatriot Gian van Veen by the same scoreline in the last four, converting 66% of his attempts at double en route to overturning a 4-3 deficit.
Van Veen averaged 102 in accounting for Josh Rock 6-3 in Thursday’s opener, although Humphries’ exploits in Birmingham have ended the Dutchman’s hopes of a top four finish.
In the evening’s other quarter-final, Littler confirmed top spot for a third consecutive Premier League campaign, whitewashing his closest challenger Jonny Clayton inside ten minutes.
2021 champion Clayton is now assured of a second-place finish, while Price and Humphries will battle it out for third spot on the final night of league phase action.
The 2026 BetMGM Premier League continues at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next Thursday, as the Steel City plays host to Night Sixteen on May 21.
Clayton and Bunting will lock horns in the evening’s opener, before Price and Van Veen renew their rivalry.
Table-topper Littler will then take on Rock, while Humphries and Van Gerwen also go head-to-head for a place in the last four.
Premier League Night 15 Results
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Josh Rock
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler 6-0 Jonny Clayton
Semi-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Gian van Veen
- Luke Humphries 6-3 Luke Littler
Final
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Gerwyn Price
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