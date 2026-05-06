Darts results: Kevin Doets wins maiden PDC ranking title

Doets has been one of the sport’s most improved players over the last 12 months, and he underlined that progress with a breakthrough victory in Hildesheim.

The Dutchman featured in back-to-back semi-finals during last week’s ProTour double-header, but he broke through that barrier at Halle 39, before denying Woodhouse in Monday’s showpiece.

The pair were the two highest-ranked players without a PDC title to their name, and Woodhouse appeared poised to buck that trend after establishing a 4-2 buffer.

Doets opened proceedings with a sublime 11-dart hold, but Woodhouse soon settled into the contest, breaking throw with a clinical 80 kill and cementing that advantage with legs of 14 and 13 darts.

However, Doets burst into life with a two-dart 100 checkout in leg seven – sparking a five-leg sequence which saw him take control.

The 27-year-old followed up his second 11-darter by converting consecutive 105 and 128 finishes to lead 7-4, before defying some late nerves to triumph with his ninth match dart via double ten.

“I don’t even know what to say. Finally! What a relief,” expressed Doets, who averaged 100.61 to claim the £15,000 top prize.

“My confidence is growing. I have been playing pretty well lately, and I showed it again today.

“I was a bit nervous in the beginning of the final, but as soon as I got into it, I played great.”

Doets registered an impressive tournament average of 99.65, following up wins over Mervyn King and Darryl Pilgrim with a six-leg demolition of Kim Huybrechts to storm into round four.

The enigmatic Dutchman then averaged 105 and 107 in victories over Jermaine Wattimena and Rob Owen respectively, defying a 107.83 average from Wattimena in a sensational last 16 tussle.

Prior to his landmark victory over Woodhouse, Doets also won through another all-Dutch tie in the semi-finals, dispatching fellow countryman Maik Kuivenhoven 7-1 with an average north of 99.

“I need to be a winner. Today I was, and I’m going to try and continue that,” vowed Doets, who rises to third on the 2026 Players Championship rankings.

“I said at the beginning of the year I wanted to get a title otherwise I won’t be satisfied, but now I’ve got one, I’m aiming for more.

“The next goal for me is to get into the top 16 of the world and win a major [title], because I have shown everyone that I have the game to do it.”

Woodhouse’s wait for a PDC title continues, although the former European Championship semi-finalist acquitted himself superbly in Hildesheim.

Having whitewashed Cam Crabtree in his opener, Woodhouse eased through to the last 16 with 6-2 wins against Adam Leek and Mike De Decker, averaging over a ton against the Belgian number one.

The 37-year-old also dumped out Poland’s premier player Krzysztof Ratajski and second seed Chris Dobey, before sweeping aside Austrian veteran Mensur Suljovic in the semi-finals.

Suljovic’s run to the semi-finals was characterised by his trademark resilience, as he overcame the likes of Niels Zonneveld and 2024 European Champion Ritchie Edhouse along the way.

Kuivenhoven also impressed in reaching the same stage, dumping out Damon Heta, Sebastian Bialecki and Andrew Gilding to advance to his first ranking semi-final of the year.

Earlier in the day, Dirk van Duijvenbode added another nine-dart finish to his growing haul, producing perfection in his opening round tie against Madars Razma.

Van Duijvenbode averaged 109 in dispatching the Latvian, although that performance was later usurped by Gilding, who averaged a staggering 118.66 in his round three whitewash of Joe Cullen.

Michael van Gerwen – the solitary Premier League star in action – was beaten by Ratajski at the same stage of the competition, while top seed Wessel Nijman lost out to Sweden’s Viktor Tingstrom in round two.

2026 Players Championship 13 Results

Last 16

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Viktor Tingstrom

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Marvin van Velzen

Rob Owen 6-2 Tyler Thorpe

Kevin Doets 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Chris Dobey 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Derek Coulson

Mensur Suljovic 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Quarter-Finals

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Kevin Doets 6-2 Rob Owen

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Chris Dobey

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Darius Labanauskas

Semi-Finals

Kevin Doets 7-1 Maik Kuivenhoven

Luke Woodhouse 7-2 Mensur Suljovic

Final

Kevin Doets 8-5 Luke Woodhouse

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