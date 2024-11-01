Darts results: Josh Rock wins the final Players Championship event of the PDC Pro Tour season

Rock has enjoyed a terrific ProTour campaign, following up a maiden European Tour success in May’s Dutch Darts Championship with Players Championship 17 glory in August.

The 23-year-old claimed his maiden European Tour title with victory over Clayton in Rosmalen, and he again came out on top in a sensational showdown against the Welshman to scoop the £15,000 top prize.

Rock capitalised on Clayton’s early doubling woes to establish a 3-0 cushion, only for the two-time World Cup winner to open his account with a stunning 132 combination on the bull.

The Northern Irishman appeared undeterred as he extended his lead to 6-2, but Clayton hit back with an inspired four-leg burst, producing legs of 11, 13, 14 and 14 darts to level at six apiece.

Clayton then replied to a 14-dart hold from Rock with a majestic 140 finish to force a decider, but he wasn’t afforded a match-winning opportunity, as Rock sealed the title with a nerveless 118 checkout on tops.

“That was a very, very tough game,” reflected Rock, who defied a 106.38 average from Clayton to triumph with a 102 average of his own.

“That is why Jonny is one of the best players in the world. He just doesn’t go away! He knows what to do, how to do it and when to do it. He came back brilliantly there, but thankfully I hit that 118 checkout!”

Rock – featuring in his fourth Players Championship final of 2024 – produced his performance of the day in his third round demolition of Jim Williams, averaging 107.67 to dump out the Welshman.

This was preceded by wins over Alexander Merkx and Karel Sedlacek, while he produced a brilliant mid-match burst to celebrate a 6-3 victory over James Wade in the last 16.

Rock then launched a late comeback in his quarter-final clash against Wessel Nijman, surviving two match darts in the decider before sweeping aside William O’Connor 7-3 in the last four.

Following his fourth PDC ranking title, Rock has regained his place in the world’s top 16, and he’s determined to transfer his ProTour performances to the big stage over the coming weeks.

“My TV performances in the last two years have been disappointing, but that will change,” vowed the former World Youth Champion.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been happening on the big stage, because I’m not doing anything different. I’m not feeling nervous up there, but things will change, and the one I am most focused for is the World Championship.”

Welsh number one Clayton fell agonisingly short in his bid for a seventh Players Championship title, but he continued his resurgence to pocket the £10,000 runner-up prize.

Clayton began his bid with a 102 average in victory over William Borland, before recording narrow wins over compatriot Nick Kenny and European Championship runner-up Jermaine Wattimena.

The 50-year-old then followed up a 6-1 demolition of Thibault Tricole with a deciding-leg win against Arron Monk, before averaging 103 to complete a 7-4 victory over Ryan Searle in the semi-finals.

Searle overcame Jose de Sousa and newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker in reaching the semi-finals, having also edged out Madars Razma in a deciding-leg tussle.

O’Connor joined Searle in the last four, having kicked off his campaign with a thrilling win over top seed Dave Chisnall, who landed a nine-darter earlier in the contest.

The Irishman also averaged 103 in a statement third round win over Darryl Pilgrim, while he ended Damon Heta’s rampant run in a high-quality quarter-final.

Heta averaged 110, 106 and 112 in his opening three matches, and the Australian number one made up the quarter-final line-up alongside Nijman, Razma and Monk.

Andrew Gilding delivered the performance of the day however, averaging 115.12 to win through a remarkable encounter against Connor Scutt, who claimed two just legs despite averaging 110.82.

Monk, meanwhile, defeated Players Championship Order of Merit winner Chris Dobey and Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld to reach the last eight, but he still missed out on qualification for the Players Championship Finals.

Former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall held on to claim the 64th and final place in next month's event, despite suffering a first round exit against Kevin Doets.

However, German number three Ricardo Pietreczko, Australian veteran Simon Whitlock and Portuguese star De Sousa will be among the high-profile absentees at this year's Players Championship Finals.

Steve Beaton was also denied a spot in the Minehead event, as the curtain came down on his ProTour career at the Mattioli Arena.

The 60-year-old was beaten 6-5 by Niels Zonneveld in his final Players Championship event before retirement, having received a standing ovation from his fellow professionals ahead of Thursday’s play.

Nevertheless, Beaton will be in action in tomorrow’s Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier, while he can also secure a place in the 2024/25 World Darts Championship via next month’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier.

2024 Players Championship 30 results

Last 16

William O'Connor 6-3 Graham Hall

Damon Heta 6-2 Darren Beveridge

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Martin Schindler

Josh Rock 6-3 James Wade

Ryan Searle 6-3 Mike De Decker

Madars Razma 6-3 Steve Lennon

Arron Monk 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Thibault Tricole

Quarter-Finals

William O'Connor 6-4 Damon Heta

Josh Rock 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Ryan Searle 6-5 Madars Razma

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Arron Monk

Semi-Finals

Josh Rock 7-3 William O'Connor

Jonny Clayton 7-4 Ryan Searle

Final

Josh Rock 8-7 Jonny Clayton

