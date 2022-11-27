Sporting Life
Josh Rock (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Josh Rock (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Josh Rock becomes World Youth champion with a record average of 104

By Sporting Life
21:45 · SUN November 27, 2022

Josh Rock underlined his rich potential by becoming the PDC's World Youth champion with a record-breaking performance in Minehead.

The 19-year-old's average of 104.13 in 6-1 victory over Nathan Girvan was the highest ever recorded in a World Youth Championship final - eclipsing Dimitri Van den Bergh's effort of 100.44 back in 2018 - while he threatened a nine-darter in the fifth leg.

Rock, who incredibly hit one against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts, managed seven perfect darts before his eighth at treble 19 agonisingly missed - although he did go and take the leg in 10.

More to follow...

