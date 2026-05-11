Darts results: Josh Rock beats Kevin Doets to win the Austrian Darts Open

Rock secured his first title on the European Tour in almost two years in Graz, claiming five consecutive wins at the Stadthalle to take home the £35,000 top prize.

The Northern Irishman produced a clinical display to see off Patrik Kovacs 6-3 in his opening match on Saturday, missing just three darts at double to progress to Finals Day.

The World Cup champion then survived three match darts against Niko Springer to edge through a last-leg decider and reach the quarter-finals, where he put out a resurgent Cristo Reyes with a 6-4 victory, despite the Spaniard taking out a classy 170 checkout during the contest.

The 25-year-old faced his World Cup partner Daryl Gurney in the semi-finals, delivering a ton-plus average to bulldoze past his compatriot 7-3 and set up a mouth-watering final against Doets.

Four breaks of throw opened the showpiece, although the Dutchman took the initiative with an 11-dart hold to lead 3-2.

Rock rallied, taking out a show-stopping 170 finish - the fourth Big Fish checkout of the day - as he stormed into a 5-3 lead.

Doets remarkably kept pace, capitalising on a sloppy missed dart at single 20 on a 78 finish from Rock to break and level the contest at 6-6.

Nevertheless, the Northern Irishman redeemed his error in the next leg, taking out 78 with his last dart in hand to immediately break back and throw for the match.

A 14-dart hold sealed Rock’s maiden Austrian Darts Open and customary green jacket, as he finished the match with a stellar 101.56 average - his highest of the weekend.

“I’m very relieved,” confessed Rock, who finished runner-up in his first-ever European Tour final at the Austrian Darts Open in 2023. “To come here this weekend and win is a massive achievement. I’m just happy that two Northern Irishmen got a green jacket this year!

“I made my first final against Jonny [Clayton] here, and when he got the jacket I was kind of jealous.

“Then Martin [Schindler] beat me last year in the semi-final and won it, so I was determined to win it this year, and I’m happy I finally got it.

“Kevin has been playing unbelievable this year, and he has proved it by winning his first ProTour on Monday.

“He’s only going to keep winning more, I’m just grateful I got the edge against him in this one.”

Doets - six days on from winning his first PDC ranking title at Players Championship 13 - threatened to break further ground with a first European Tour title in Graz, but fell at the final hurdle.

The Dutchman kicked off his campaign at the Stadthalle with an assured 6-3 triumph over Chris Landman on Friday, missing just two attempts at double throughout the contest.

This was followed by another clinical display on Saturday, as the 28-year-old saw off World Championship semi-finalist Ryan Searle 6-2 with a 60% outer-ring success rate.

Doets kicked off Finals Day by recording the same scoreline in victory over Ryan Joyce, before producing a the performance of the tournament to down Luke Woodhouse 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

The Dutchman averaged 112.31 in a dazzling display, taking out a whopping 170 finish midway through the tussle before sealing the win with a 141 checkout to reach his second European Tour semi-final since April.

Once more, Doets delivered a brutal display of finishing, taking out 54% of his double attempts to dump out former World Champion Rob Cross to reach the first European Tour final of his career.

Despite losing out to Rock in a fantastic final, the 28-year-old produced the week of his darts career, climbing to 33rd in the world rankings - a mere £250 off of a place in the top 32.

“I was sweating so much [in the final] - my hair is wet!” jibed Doets, who averaged north of 101 in defeat against Rock.

“He wouldn’t stop! Whatever I threw at him, he did better.

“He was the deserved winner today, although I felt like I had my chances. It was a great final, and let’s hope for more.

“I want to be a regular in the Premier League and become a top eight, top four player in the world, or World Champion one day - that’s everyone’s goal. We keep fighting for it.”

In the other quarter-finals, Cross thrashed Andrew Gilding 6-1 thanks to a 50% doubles success rate, after also accounting for four-time Austrian Darts Open winner Michael van Gerwen in the last 16.

Gurney took the scalp of 2025 Austrian Darts Open winner Martin Schindler with a comfortable 6-2 win, aided by a 23% disparity in outer-ring finishing between the pair.

The PDC ProTour season continues on Tuesday with a Players Championship double-header in Leicester from May 12-13, with the next instalment of the European Tour being the Elten Safety Shoes International Darts Open, taking place from May 22-24 in Riesa.

Austrian Darts Open Results

Round Two

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Mike De Decker

Rob Cross 6-3 William O'Connor

Kevin Doets 6-2 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Damon Heta (Cristo Reyes hit a nine-darter)

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Rob Owen

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Chris Dobey

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Ian White

Josh Rock 6-3 Patrik Kovacs

James Wade 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert 6-5 Alan Soutar

Madars Razma 6-5 Gian van Veen

Martin Schindler 6-2 Peter Wright

Niko Springer 6-0 Wessel Nijman

Round Three

Kevin Doets 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 James Wade

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Cristo Reyes 6-3 Danny Noppert

Josh Rock 6-5 Niko Springer

Martin Schindler 6-2 Ross Smith

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Madars Razma

Quarter-Finals

Kevin Doets 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Rob Cross 6-1 Andrew Gilding

Josh Rock 6-4 Cristo Reyes

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Martin Schindler

Semi-Finals

Kevin Doets 7-3 Rob Cross

Josh Rock 7-3 Daryl Gurney

Final

Josh Rock 8-6 Kevin Doets

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